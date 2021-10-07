IPL 2021: 4 records that can be broken in tonight's KKR vs RR game

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to put everything on the line as they take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 54 of IPL 2021 tonight (October 7). Both teams will be playing their last league games tonight.

It is extremely crucial for KKR to get over the line and maintain their no. 4 spot. While we will only get clarity on who will go through the playoffs after Mumbai's clash against SRH tomorrow (October 8), a win for Kolkata here will certainly boost their chances of making it to the knockouts.

RR, on the other hand, has very little to no chances of qualifying. Having said that, if they beat KKR tonight by a big margin and SRH manage to defeat MI tomorrow, the Men in Pink might just see themselves back in the race. Cricket is truly a game of uncertainty but tonight's clash is certain to be a blockbuster.

Meanwhile, let's take a look at some major landmarks that can be crossed in this IPL 2021 match set to take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

#1 Eoin Morgan is 27 runs short of completing 1000 IPL runs for KKR

Eoin Morgan in action for KKR.

Eoin Morgan has brought the side to a great position from where they started out in this year's league. The team has bagged six wins out of their 13 games and are expected to bring their A-game tonight.

With the bat, the southpaw may not have found his mojo yet. But if Morgan manages to get just 27 more runs in tonight's clash, he will have gathered 1000 IPL runs for the Knight Riders. The Knight Riders' ice-cool captain will also become the 13th player to do so if he achieves this feat.

#2 Dinesh Karthik is 3 dismissals away from becoming the second wicket-keeper to reach 150 IPL dismissals

Dinesh Karthik currently holds 147 IPL dismissals.

Dinesh Karthik is great with the bat but after he sets this record it will be proven that he is up there with the gloves as well. The former KKR skipper is just three dismissals shy of becoming the second ever wicket-keeper to inflict 150 dismissals in the history of the IPL. He's currently behind one of the best keeper-batsmen of all-time in MS Dhoni, who has 159 IPL dismissals.

#3 Chris Morris needs 4 wickets to become the South African with most IPL wickets

Chris Morris taking a selfie with his teammate Jos Buttler

Chris Morris has proven to be a game-changer for the Royals since joining the squad ahead of this season. In fact, he became the most expensive overseas buy of all time at over ₹16 crores.

The South African bowling all-rounder has taken 14 wickets in his 10 appearances with best bowling figures of 4/23, interestingly against the Knight Riders. Morris needs just four more wickets to beat Dale Steyn as the South African with the most IPL wickets. He currently sits at 94 while Steyn managed 97.

Moreover, he is just six scalps shy of getting to 100 IPL wickets. Morris will become the first South African to cross the landmark if he picks up an unlikely six wickets against KKR.

Can Morris repeat what he did with KKR in their previous game again tonight?

#4 Mustafizur Rahman is a wicket away from becoming the second bowler to take 50 T20 scalps in 2021

Mustafizur Rahman celebrating after picking up a wicket

Mustafizur Rahman has been quite an asset for the Royals this season. Apart from bowling elegantly at death, the left-arm pacer has managed to pick up 14 wickets in the 13 matches he has played so far.

Tonight, if he takes one more scalp, the 26-year-old will become the second bowler after Afghanistan and Sunrisers Hyderabad leggie Rashid Khan to gather 50 T20 wickets this year.

