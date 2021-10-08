IPL 2021: 4 records to watch out for in the MI vs SRH clash

It's double-header Friday and one of the most exciting matches of IPL 2021 is set to take place tonight (October 8).

Match 55 of IPL 14 will be a clash between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Match 56 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Delhi Capitals is scheduled for tonight at 7.30 PM IST too but the MI - SRH encounter is what all eyes will be fixed on.

With both these matches marking the end of the league stage of the tournament, the clash between MI and SRH will spell out who will be filling the fourth qualifier spot. Though a contender, the Mumbai Indians have an impossible task at hand to win the game by a margin of at least 170 runs.

Turning to the other side, SRH will be looking to end their disappointing IPL 2021 campaign on a winning note. While both teams are expected to come out all guns blazing, let's take a look at some milestones that can be crossed in tonight's clash.

#1 Jimmy Neesham is 3 wickets short of completing 150 T20 scalps

Jimmy Neesham celebrating after picking up a wicket

Jimmy Neesham looked in great shape in their previous game against the Royals when he ended with figures of 3/12 in four overs. While he is expected to bring his A-game tonight, Neesham requires just three more scalps to join the 150-wicket club in all of T20s.

Even if Mumbai set a target of 250+ tonight, they would have to end SRH's innings at 80 to win by a margin of 170+. If included in the playing XI, Neesham would be a key bowler to watch out for.

#2 Hardik Pandya needs to clear the fence thrice to complete 100 IPL sixes

Hardik Pandya driving one through the covers

Though the all-rounder hasn't been in top form since the resumption of the season, Hardik Pandya will be crucial for Mumbai today. The 27-year-old did seem to find his mojo against the Punjab Kings when he scored a match-winning 40(30), but it was lost as soon as he attained it in their next encounter against DC.

Tonight, if Pandya gets going with the bat and manages to hit three balls out of the park, the all-rounder will have achieved 100 maximums in the IPL.

#3 Rashid Khan is two wickets away from becoming the third-highest wicket-taker in T20s

Rashid Khan after clearing up the opposition

Rashid Khan has been quite an asset to the Sunrisers since joining the franchise in 2017. In IPL 2021, the Afghan leggie has picked up 16 wickets in 13 appearances and has 389 scalps to his name overall in T20s.

The master of spin now requires just two wickets to beat Lasith Malinga in becoming the third-highest wicket-taker in T20s. Malinga sits at 390 wickets and is a spot ahead of Rashid Khan.

#4 Manish Pandey is 9 runs away from completing 3,500 runs in the IPL

Manish Pandey smacking one over square.

Manish Pandey has been kept out of the side for a couple of matches now. While he can change the game with his brilliant fielding, with the bat Pandey has scored only 223 runs in IPL 2021 so far.

Overall, the 32-year-old has 3,491 runs under his belt in 153 IPL appearances at an average of 30. He needs just nine more runs to cross the 3,500-run mark in the IPL.

If included in the Sunrisers' playing XI tonight, Manish Pandey will be looking to close the tournament on a high note for the team and for himself.

