IPL 2021: 5 batsmen with most sixes in an innings

The IPL is one of the most popular cricket tournaments in the world. Given the batsman-dominant nature of the T20 format, it's no surprise that big boundaries are the most prominent feature of the tournament.

With strength and equipment both improving every day among batsmen, the league witnesses many big hits enjoyed by one and all.

While some batsmen rely on pure brute force, others time their shots to perfection and send the ball sailing into the stands. The past has seen some cricketers being drafted into squads solely on their six-hitting abilities - such is the impact of these big shots in a T20 game.

5 batsmen with the most sixes in an innings in the IPL

As we wait for IPL action to resume on September 19, we take a look at 5 situations where most sixes were his in a single IPL innings. The list is dominated by Caribbean superstar Chris Gayle.

#1 Chris Gayle (17 sixes - IPL 2013)

Chris Gayle broke multiple records in his innings of 175*

One of the most destructive T20 batsmen of all time, Chris Gayle holds the record for the most sixes in a single IPL innings with 17. The magnitude of his achievement is such that he is 4 sixes clear of second-;placed Brendon McCullum.

Gayle achieved this feat during his blistering knock of 175* in IPL 2013 while playing in RCB colours against the now-defunct Pune Warriors India. Gayle took only 66 deliveries to reach hisscore, and helped his team post one of the largest totals in IPL history in the process.

#2 Brendon McCullum (13 sixes - IPL 2008)

Brendon McCullum scored a fantastic 158* in the opening game of the IPL

Opening the innings for KKR in the first ever IPL match, Brendon McCullum smashed a massive 158* against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. His knock came off only 73 deliveries, and set the tone for the IPL from the very first game itself.

His innings consisted of a total of 13 sixes, and he is still in the list of the top six-hitters in the league. The destructive Kiwi opener helped KKR post a mammoth score of 222 in the game. Eventually, RCB's batting unit collapsed and KKR took the game comfortably.

#3 Chris Gayle (13 sixes - IPL 2012)

Chris Gayle scored an unbeaten 128* against Delhi, smashing 13 sixes

Equalling McCullum's record in IPL 2012 was none other than Chris Gayle. Playing against the Delhi Daredevils (Now Delhi Capitals), Gayle let all hell break loose and smashed the Delhi bowlers to all parts of the ground.

He scored an unbeaten 128* in just 62 deliveries and hit a whopping 13 sixes in the process, equalling Brendon McCullum's record. Gayle's record of 13 sixes still stands as the joint 2nd most sixes in a single innings in the IPL.

#4 Chris Gayle (12 sixes - IPL 2015)

Chris Gayle celebrates after reaching his century in IPL 2015

In IPL 2015, Chris Gayle pulled off yet another record-breaking performance. Playing against Kings XI Punjab (Now Punjab Kings), Gayle dominated their bowling attack and made his way to a massive score of 117 in just 57 deliveries.

His innings consisted of 12 massive sixes, making it the third most in a single innings of the IPL. Needless to say, the Punjab players couldn't get past Gayle's thrashing, and weren't able to chase down the total - handing Gayle's team, RCB a brilliant victory by 138 runs.

#5 AB de Villiers (12 sixes - IPL 2016)

AB de Villiers played one of the most fantastic knocks and hit 12 sixes in IPL 2016

More often than not, one would find Mr. 360, AB de Villiers' name on a list of T20 batting records. Playing against the now-defunct Gujarat Lions in IPL 2016, de Villiers smashed their bowlers in every possible direction to score a brilliant 129* off just 52 deliveries.

De Villiers smashed 12 sixes during his magnificent innings and equalled Chris Gayle's record of the 3rd most sixes in a single innings in the IPL.

Edited by S Chowdhury