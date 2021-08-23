IPL 2021: 5 big names that will miss the UAE leg of the tournament

The second half of IPL 2021 may not be the same for some of the franchises who will miss some key names, but it also gives a reason to look forward to what their replacements can do.

Teams like the Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have garnered headlines over the last couple of days with their new acquisitions. And as we wait for the edition to restart on September 19, we take a look at five big players who will be notable absentees.

#1 Ben Stokes - Rajasthan's stalwart in the IPL

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes is one of those big names unlikely to take part in the UAE leg of the IPL.

Stokes announced an indefinite break from cricket last month with the intention of focusing on his mental health. He had spent considerable time away from family and in bio-secure environments with the national side.

He was part of Rajasthan's squad in the first half before sustaining an injury. He broke his finger while playing against the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

#2 Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals)

Missing another player in Jos Buttler just compounds Rajasthan's woes. The wicket-keeper bat pulled of the IPL as he is expecting the birth of his second child during the same time period.

Buttler was in great nick for the Royals and was one of the centurions in the first half.

He was IPL 2021's second century-maker as he slammed a 64-ball 124, including 11 fours and eight sixes, against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Butler was unforgiving when he faced Vijay Shankar, Khaleel Ahmed and Sandeep Sharma, with the trio collectively giving away 133 runs in the match.

With Sanju Samson (48) also on song, RR handed SRH a stiff 221-run target. In reply, Hyderabad managed just 165 off their 20 overs.

#3 Pat Cummins (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Earlier this month, Aussie tearaway quick Pat Cummins had said he would most probably miss the second leg of IPL 2021 due to the scheduled birth of his child during the same time.

Cummins told his fans on YouTube that he will most likely not be traveling to the UAE because his wife is pregnant.

#4 Adam Zampa (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Adam Zampa had pulled out of the first-half of the IPL without playing a single game for personal reasons.

Wanindu Hasaranga, on the other hand, who showcased his skills and was in stunning form for Sri Lanka, has been named as his replacement for the remainder of IPL 2021. He was the highest wicket-taker in the India-Sri Lanka series with 10 wickets from five games courtsey of his cunning leg-spin skills.

The 24-year-old is also a handy batsman in the lower order, having scored over 800 runs in international cricket from 51 games.

#5 Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals)

It was a triple-whammy for the Royals when it was announced the pacer was out for the remainder of 2021 following a recurring stress fracture in his right elbow.

Archer was forced home from the tour of India at the start of the year and was subsequently forced to pull out of IPL 2021 due to pain in the elbow.

He underwent surgery in May, but increasing discomfort after he returned to play for Sussex meant he had to take a break again.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava