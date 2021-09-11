IPL 2021: 5 bowlers who have always troubled Mumbai Indians batsmen

Mumbai Indians are the most successful IPL franchise, and the team's batting lineup has played an integral role in their success. MI's current batting order comprises the likes of Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Jimmy Neesham.

Over the last 13 years, some big names like Sanath Jayasuriya, Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Ambati Rayudu, Jos Buttler, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Lendl Simmons, Parthiv Patel, Michael Hussey, Shikhar Dhawan and many others have represented the Mumbai Indians.

The aforementioned batters have the capability to turn the match with their batting skills. It is a challenging task for any bowler to keep a check on the run flow when these batsmen are in the middle, especially on the batting paradise at MI's home ground Wankhede Stadium.

However, there have been a few bowlers who have always managed to bowl a decent spell against the Mumbai Indians. There have been extraordinary performances from these bowlers as well, and they have rarely gone for big runs versus MI. In this listicle today, we will have a look at five such bowlers.

1. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Two-time IPL Purple Cap winner Bhuvneshwar Kumar has scalped 18 wickets in 15 matches against the Mumbai Indians. Among the bowlers who have played in a minimum of ten matches against MI, Kumar has the best economy rate (6.43).

Kumar has best figures of 3/21 versus MI. The Sunrisers Hyderabad star will look forward to performing well against Mumbai on October 8.

2. Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine has helped Kolkata Knight Riders win many games

While the Kolkata Knight Riders do not have a great head-to-head record against the Mumbai Indians, the team's star all-rounder Sunil Narine has fantastic numbers against the Mumbai-based franchise. In 17 games versus MI, Narine has picked up 22 wickets at an economy rate of 6.78.

He bowled a brilliant spell of 4/15 against MI in his debut IPL season that helped KKR defend a 140-run total at Wankhede Stadium. Narine will be in action against MI on September 23.

3. Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin knows how to trouble the Mumbai Indians batsmen

Very few fans would know that Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin made his IPL debut against MI in 2009 and did not bowl in that game. But he now has the best economy rate (6.64) among spin bowlers who have played a minimum of ten matches against the Mumbai Indians.

His best figures against MI are 3/29, achieved last year at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It will be interesting to see how he performs against the Mumbai-based franchise at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 2.

4. Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo plays for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has the best bowling strike rate (14.4) among all bowlers against Mumbai Indians. The Caribbean star was once a part of the Mumbai Indians team in the IPL.

Bravo has played a total of 19 games against MI, picking up 28 wickets. Although his economy rate (8.81) is high, Bravo has managed to take wickets consistently against Mumbai in the IPL.

5. Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn won five Man of the Match awards in his IPL career, and one of them came against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2012. The South African speedster bowled a fiery spell of 2/10 that night at Wankhede Stadium. Unfortunately, his efforts went in vain as MI beat the Deccan Chargers by five wickets.

Also Read

Overall, Steyn played 14 games against Mumbai, scalping 15 wickets at an economy rate of 6.70. His best bowling figures against MI were 3/12, while his strike rate was 22. Steyn recently retired from all formats of cricket.

Edited by Prem Deshpande