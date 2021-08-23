IPL 2021: 5 incredible cameos in IPL history that turned a match upside down

The IPL has become the top T20 league in the world because of the nail-biting thrillers that it delivers almost every time. Since the world's best cricketers participate in the IPL, the competition level is among the highest in the sport.

Every season, there is an intense race between the franchises to earn a place in the playoffs. Hence, every game in the IPL is important, and it is necessary to adopt a never-say-die attitude to achieve success in the league.

Over the last 13 years, the cricket universe has seen many impactful performances by batters in the IPL. In T20 cricket, sometimes a 10-ball 30 is more valuable than a 35-ball 50. Cameos from middle-order batsmen and the lower-middle batsmen can turn the game upside down.

And in this listicle today, we will look back at the five incredible cameos from batsmen that changed the fate of the match in the IPL.

1. Albie Morkel - 28 (7) vs. RCB, IPL 2012

During CSK vs RCB in 2012 at Chennai, CSK needed 43 to win from last 2 overs.



Virat Kohli is the highest run-getter in IPL history. He has played many incredible knocks in the tournament. However, he had a forgettable outing with the ball in a game against the Chennai Super Kings during the 2012 season.

RCB batted first at Chepauk and scored 205/8 in their 20 overs. Chasing 206, CSK were 163/4 after 18 overs. The required run rate was 21.50 when RCB skipper Daniel Vettori handed the ball to Kohli.

New batsman Albie Morkel faced Kohli and what followed was a disaster for RCB. Morkel smashed two fours and three sixes, aggregating 28 runs off Kohli's over. The equation came down to 15 off the final six. Although Morkel lost his wicket on the second ball of the 20th over, CSK won that game by five wickets.

2. AB de Villiers - 47*(17) vs. DC, IPL 2012

In the same season, Albie Morkel's compatriot AB de Villiers produced a fantastic performance against the Deccan Chargers. AB de Villiers was on 9*(7) when his partner Mayank Agarwal returned to the pavilion. RCB needed 39 runs off the last three overs.

Dale Steyn, who had bowled a maiden over earlier in the game, came in to bowl the 18th over. AB de Villiers showed no remorse to his South Africa teammate as he whacked his deliveries all around the park. The RCB star smashed two fours and two sixes to take 23 runs from the six balls bowled by Steyn.

He continued in the same vein in the 19th over bowled by Anand Rajan. AB de Villiers guided RCB home with seven balls to spare. From 9*(7), de Villiers raced to 47*(17).

