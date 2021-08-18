IPL 2021: 3 players with most centuries since the start of the tournament

Ever since the inception of the IPL in 2008, there have been players who set the tournament ablaze with some scintillating performances.

The league has seen some players repeat some impossible feats over and over again each year and one of them is the challenge of racking up centuries in the ultra-short format of the game.

To date, the IPL has seen 38 centurions and almost every season has seen a ton or two. This article takes a look at three players who have the most number of centuries in the tournament.

#1 Chris Gayle is IPL's leading centurion with 6 hundreds

The Jamaican has been one of the most destructive batters to have ever played in the IPL. He holds the record for the most hundreds with six centuries to his name.

The Windies star has played 140 matches, notching up 4950 runs at an average of 40.24 and a strike rate of 149.45. The majority of his tons have come when he was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

#2 RCB skipper Virat Kohli has 5 tons to his name

Regarded as one of the modern-day greats, the Delhi batter proved why he was deserving of praise by stacking up five centuries in the tournament. Four of those hundreds came in a single 2016 season that saw him drag RCB single-handedly to the finals.

Kohli has 6076 IPL runs to his name at an average of 37.97 and a strike rate of 130.41.

#3 SRH's explosive opener David Warner has 4 centuries

The Australian southpaw has been one of Hyderabad's talismanic players. He has four hundreds so far in the IPL and is behind Kohli and Gayle as far as number of tons are concerned. He, however, leads the chart for the most number of fifties (50) in the tournament.

Warner had a rather average IPL 2021 by his own standards, managing just 193 runs from six matches at an average of 32.16 and a strike rate of 110.28, his lowest since his debut in 2009.

He captained SRH to their maiden title in 2016 and was the second-highest run-scorer for them with a staggering 848 runs at a strike rate of 151.42.

