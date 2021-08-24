IPL 2021: 5 players returning to their franchises for the 2nd phase

The second phase of IPL 2021 will get underway on September 19 in the UAE with two-time defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) locking horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Incidentally, the T20 extravaganza was postponed on May 4 following a rise in COVID-19 cases inside the teams' bio-bubbles.

A few players who missed the first phase of IPL 2021 due to injuries or pulled out citing personal reasons will be back in action for their respective franchises in the UAE. On that note, let's take a look at five players who will be back for the second phase.

#5 T Natarajan

T Natarajan was ruled out with an injury

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fast bowler T Natarajan was ruled out of the IPL 2021 with a knee injury he suffered in the first two matches of the season. He underwent surgery and rehabilitated at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

The left-arm pacer, who shot to fame in the 2020 edition of the IPL, has started training and will be seen in action during the UAE leg of IPL 2021. It will be a massive boost for SRH, who currently find themselves at the bottom of the points table with only two points from seven matches.

Natarajan will look to get back into rhythm and impress the Indian selectors to return the national side.

#4 Liam Livingstone

With Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer out of IPL 2021 and Ben Stokes likely to follow suit, England batsman Liam Livingstone's availability will be a major boost for Rajasthan Royals in the second phase of IPL 2021.

Livingstone, who pulled out of IPL 2021 after warming the benches in the first few matches, has been in scintillating form lately. The English batter finished as the highest run-scorer in the inaugural edition of The Hundred with 348 runs from nine matches at a strike rate of 178.46.

The 28-year-old, who is in contention for a spot in England's T20 World Cup squad, will look to make the most out of the opportunities he receives in IPL 2021.

#3 Josh Hazlewood

CSK CEO has confirmed Josh Hazlewood's participation in UAE leg of IPL 2021

Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood skipped the first half of IPL 2021 citing personal reasons. In his absence, CSK had roped in Jason Behrendorff. However, the left-arm pacer from Australia did not play a single game for CSK.

In a major boost to CSK, Hazlewood has confirmed his availability for the second phase of IPL 2021. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said in this regard:

"Hazlewood has confirmed his availability for the second phase of IPL starting from September 19. The BCCI has confirmed that players who were not available in the first phase can join the respective teams in the second phase if they are fit and available. Considering Hazlewood's form, he will be a great addition to our team."

Hazlewood will be a great addition to the CSK team, who are chasing their fourth IPL title.

#2 Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin pulled out of IPL 2021 before it was postponed

The veteran off-spinner featured in five matches for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 before deciding to pull out of the competition due to the COVID-19 crisis in India. Recalling the horrific incident, Ravichandran Ashwin admitted that he had sleepless nights which forced him to make the decision.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said:

"Almost everyone from my place had got affected due to Covid. In fact, few of my cousins also got admitted and were serious and they somehow recovered. I couldn't sleep for almost 8-9 days. Since I couldn't sleep, it was really stressful for me. I was playing matches without getting any sleep. And since I found it really taxing, I had to quit IPL and go home midway."

Soon after Ashwin's decision to pull out of the T20 tournament, IPL 2021 was postponed. With the IPL returning after a four-month gap, the off-spinner will be back in the UAE plying his trade for Delhi.

However, Ashwin, who picked up only one wicket from five matches in the first half, will have to fare better in the UAE.

#1 Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the IPL 2021 with a dislocated shoulder he suffered during the ODI series against England earlier this year. He underwent surgery and did his rehabilitation at the NCA in Bangalore.

However, Iyer will be available for the UAE leg of IPL 2021. He has already landed in the UAE and has kick-started his preparations for the business end of the tournament.

Following Iyer's return, the Delhi Capitals team management will have a difficult question to answer when the IPL resumes - should Rishabh Pant remain skipper or should the captaincy be handed back to Shreyas Iyer? When asked about the same, Shreyas Iyer stressed that his focus remains to guide the Delhi Capitals to their maiden title this season. He said:

"I don't know about the captaincy, it's in the hands of the owners. But the team has already been doing well and we are on top and that's what really matters to me. My main aim and goal is to lift the trophy which Delhi has never done before."

Edited by Samya Majumdar