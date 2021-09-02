IPL 2021: 5 most successful players for Sunrisers Hyderabad in tournament history

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are the only franchise to have joined the Indian Premier League after 2008 and won the IPL championship.

The Hyderabad-based franchise joined the league in 2013 after the Deccan Chargers' exit. They played their first season with a majority of the players from the Deccan Chargers squad.

In 2014, the BCCI organized a mega-auction, where Sunrisers Hyderabad signed some big names like David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Since then, the Orange Army has qualified for the playoffs five times and captured the title once.

Some great players like Yuvraj Singh, Ashish Nehra, Dale Steyn, Kumar Sangakkara and Cameron White have played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

However, the aforementioned names were not in their prime when they donned the SRH jersey. In this listicle today, we will look at the top five performers for the Orange Army in IPL history.

1. David Warner - Highest run-scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner has won the Orange Cap thrice

Australian batter David Warner joined Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014, and he has been the cornerstone of the team since then. Warner has played 93 innings for Hyderabad, amassing 4,012 runs at a strike rate of 142.82.

He was the captain of the team when they won the title in 2016. Unfortunately, Warner lost his place in the SRH playing XI earlier this year, but fans expect him to come back stronger in the second phase of IPL 2021.

2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Highest wicket-taker for Sunrisers Hyderabad

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been the lead pace bowler of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team

Two-time IPL Purple Cap winner Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the only bowler to have picked up more than 100 IPL wickets for the Sunrisers Hyderabad. In 95 appearances for the franchise, Kumar has scalped 115 wickets.

His economy rate for SRH is 7.48, while his best figures are 5/19. Kumar has struggled with injuries of late. He will be keen to perform his best in the UAE leg of IPL 2021.

3. Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan is no longer a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad

Shikhar Dhawan was a member of the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the franchise's first IPL season. Dhawan played 85 games for the Orange Army from 2013 to 2018, aggregating 2,518 runs.

The left-handed batter formed a fantastic opening pair with David Warner. The two southpaws would torment the opposition bowling lineup while opening the innings for SRH.

4. Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan has been the most successful spin bowler for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. The Afghan leg-spinner has picked up 85 wickets in 69 innings, with best figures of 3/7.

Khan is one of the few bowlers in IPL history to have bowled more than 250 overs and conceded runs at an economy rate of less than seven runs per over. SRH will likely retain Khan ahead of the 2022 mega-auction.

5. Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson is currently the captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team. SRH is the only team Williamson has played for in the IPL. So far in his IPL career, the Kiwi batter has scored 1,747 runs in 56 innings.

His batting average in the IPL is 41.59, while his strike rate is close to 135. In David Warner's absence, Williamson captained Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018. He took the team to the final and won the Orange Cap that season.

