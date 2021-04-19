IPL 2021: Aakash Chopra picks his best XI from Week 2

Venerable pundit Aakash Chopra has picked his best XI from week 2 of IPL 2021. This week saw eight games played, with Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians clinching two wins each, while Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad remained winless.

In his top-3, Aakash Chopra chose Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan, Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul and Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson.

Dhawan scored a match-winning 92 in DC's last game against Punjab Kings while Sanju Samson notched IPL 2021's first hundred against the same team. KL Rahul scored contrasting half-centuries in both these games as well.

"Shikhar Dhawan is in my side and he'll perhaps stay there always. He was the man of the match in the last game and is batting beautifully. The way he is batting it will be very difficult to keep him out of the team. I have given KL Rahul a place in the side. I thought of Mayank Agarwal as well but there haven't been many great opening performances so I will go with KL Rahul. Sanju Samson scored a century this week so he'll be my No.3. He will also be my wicketkeeper ahead of KL Rahul," said Aakash Chopra in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra picked RCB's middle-order geniuses Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers next in the batting order.

He lauded Maxwell's consistency for playing three good knocks, which also included two fifties, and AB de Villiers's ability to change the game while batting in the middle-order.

"All is well with Glenn Maxwell. I thought of David Miller as well but how could I have picked him ahead of Maxwell. I never thought I will say this but consistency's second name is Glenn Maxwell. He has played three innings and all three have been good. Then AB de Villiers, the way he has batted is sensational. He has single-handedly pushed 170-175 totals to over 200," added Aakash Chopra.

For his all-rounders, Aakash Chopra picked PBKS's new No.4 batter Deepak Hooda and KKR's Andre Russell.

Naam hi nahi Badla, Shayad kismat bhi badli. Good win for Punjab Kings. Sanju Samson was absolutely brilliant to hit his 3rd IPL century, but Deepak Hooda was top class. His innings was the difference. #RRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/O3cYTKCFvq — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 12, 2021

The former India opener pointed to Hooda's blitzkrieg of 64 off 28 balls against the Rajasthan Royals, and Russell's five-wicket haul against the Mumbai Indians and 31-run cameo against RCB to justify his picks.

"Deepak Hooda played one innings and what a solid knock that was. He made every bowler looked pale in that knock of 60-odd runs. I thought of Pollard as well but adding him will destabilize by overseas balance. I have also kept Andre Russell. Five wickets in 10 balls, fantastic. While batting as well, he couldn't win the game against RCB but tried his level best," said Aakash Chopra.

Aakash Chopra picks his four bowlers from week 2 of IPL 2021

Deepak Chahar

Aakash Chopra further picked the Chahar brothers, Deepak and Rahul, as his two frontline bowlers. Deepak Chahar was at his wicket-taking best in the powerplay against PBKS while Rahul Chahar was MI's main match-winner in Chennai.

"I have picked Deepak Chahar and you should too because taking 4 wickets in 4 overs is sensational for any bowler. I have also picked his brother Rahul Chahar. He had two notable outings, a 4-wicket haul and a 3-wicket one. And these are match-changing performances," said Aakash Chopra.

Aakash Chopra chose RCB's newly designated death overs bowler Harshal Patel and MI's left-arm quick Trent Boult as his final two members. He lauded both bowlers for their frugal but wicket-taking bowling at the end of the innings.

"I have picked Harshal Patel. I also thought about Chetan Sakriya, Avesh Khan and Priasidh Kirshna those two are also goof but Patel has been better. He bowls in the death and is very economical. His 5-wicket haul came last week but his performances have been worthy of staying in the team this week as well. Then I have picked Trent Boult. He has bowled well whether it was against KKR or SRH. Death overs bowling is difficult and he has been a wicket-taker," concluded Aakash Chopra.