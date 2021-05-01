IPL 2021: All you need to know about mid-season transfer window and loan process

It was recently reported that the IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR), who have been severely hit by the player exodus, owing to COVID-19-related concerns and bio-bubble fatigue among others, are seeking to bring in cricketers on loan deals.

RR are without the services of Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes (both injured), while Liam Livingstone (bio-bubble fatigue) and Andrew Tye (COVID-19 concerns) have pulled out of IPL 2021.

With the IPL 2021 mid-transfer window now active, Rajasthan are seeking player loans to strengthen their squad for the remainder of the campaign. RR are in a desperate situation as they now have only four overseas players in their squad - Jos Buttler, Chris Morris, David Miller, and Mustafizur Rahman.

Recently, New Zealand pacer Scott Kuggeleijn, who was part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) reserves, was roped in by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as Kane Richardson's replacement.

Other franchises can also utilize the IPL 2021 mid-transfer window to sign players on temporary deals. But how exactly does the player loan system in the IPL work and what are the specific guidelines with regards to the mid-transfer window? Here’s all you need to know.

When did the IPL 2021 mid-transfer window get active?

As per the IPL playing conditions,

"The loan window will start at 9 am IST on the day following the 20th league match scheduled for the season and will end at noon IST on the day following the 56th league match scheduled for the season."

The 20th match of IPL 2021 was played between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Chennai on April 25. DC won the thriller via Super Over, the first of the season. The mid-transfer window became active the next day - April 26.

Player eligibility for loan process

A player who has, at the start of the loan period, played (either in the playing XI or as a concussion replacement) less than two matches during the season can be loaned.

Can a player be loaned more than once in an IPL season?

No, he can only be loaned once a season and it has to be for the remainder of the tournament.

Can a loaned player play in the match against the team that has lent him?

No. A loaned player cannot play against the franchise that he was part of before being loaned.

How many players can a franchise loan to another?

A franchise may loan no more than three of its players to a particular franchise during an IPL season.

How is the pay structure divided in case of a loaned player?

The original franchise will pay the loaned player the amount at which he was purchased at the auction. The franchise that has borrowed the player will pay him the match fee on a pro-rata basis.

Is the consent of a player mandatory for him to be loaned?

Yes. The consent of the player is very much needed for him to be loaned.