IPL 2021 Auction: Full list of players retained by Rajasthan Royals

Inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Rajasthan Royals announced their retention list for IPL 2021 on Wednesday.

In a big move, but one on expected lines, legendary Aussie batsman Steve Smith was released by the franchise. Smith had led the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020, but had a poor run with the bat.

Bright Indian talent Sanju Samson, who has done well for the franchise in recent times, was named the new Rajasthan Royals captain.

Apart from Smith, Rajasthan Royals have also released Oshane Thomas, Ankit Rajpoot, Shashank Singh, Anirudh Joshi and Akash Singh.

Among the Indian players that have been retained are Robin Uthappa, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Rahul Tewatia, and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Rajasthan Royals’ foreign players who have been retained include David Miller, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler.

The Royals finished last in IPL 2020 held in the UAE, with six wins and eight losses. The franchise could go in for an overhaul in the IPL 2021 Auction.

The minimum squad size in the IPL must be 18 and a maximum should be 25, with no more than eight overseas players.

IPL 2021 is likely to be held in the final week of March. Mumbai Indians are the defending champions, having won the last two editions. Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural edition in 2008 under Shane Warne’s captaincy.

Full IPL 2021 Retention list for Rajasthan Royals:

List of players retained by Rajasthan Royals

Robin Uthappa, Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Mayank Markande, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler

List of players released by Rajasthan Royals

Steve Smith, Oshane Thomas, Ankit Rajpoot, Shashank Singh, Anirudh Joshi, Akash Singh