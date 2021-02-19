“Hopefully we can make it three in a row” - Mumbai Indians’ new recruit Marco Jansen

Mumbai Indians’ young recruit, South African fast bowler Marco Jansen, revealed he was excited to join the IPL’s most successful franchise. The youngster was also hopeful of MI completing a hat-trick of title triumphs this year.

Marco Jansen, a 20-year-old left-arm fast bowler, was snapped up by Mumbai Indians at his base price of INR 20 lakh at the IPL 2021 auction.

The franchise welcomed the tallest member of the squad with a Twitter post, informing fans that Marco Jansen is 6'8. In a video message accompanying the post, the South African cricketer said:

“Extremely excited to join the Mumbai Indians. It’s a great honour and privilege. Hopefully we can make it three in a row.”

Apart from being a useful left-arm pacer, Marco Jansen is also a handy lower-order batsman. He has played 12 first-class matches and 13 List A games, while featuring in four T20s as well.

He picked up a five-wicket haul on his first-class debut for North West against Eastern Province in the 3-Day Provincial Cup, and now represents the Warriors.

In his short first-class career, Marco Jansen has picked up 52 wickets at an average of 20.51, which includes two five-wicket hauls. With the bat, he has scored a couple of half-centuries.

How Mumbai Indians zeroed in on Marco Jansen

Mumbai Indians owner Akash Ambani said that Quinton de Kock, who represents the franchise, helped them make a decision on Marco Jansen.

In a video posted on Mumbai Indians’ social media accounts, Ambani revealed:

"We’ve been having an international scout program put in the place in the last few years like we have had an Indian scout program. This year he (Marco Jansen) was in the Test squad going to Pakistan. We had a quiet word with Quinny (Quinton de Kock) and he said ‘you have to go for him, he is completely ready now’.”

Zaheer Khan, MI's Director of Cricket Operations, also stated that Marco Jansen is a highly-rated bowler in South Africa. He further added:

“We were actually surprised to see him go at such a low price. We were expecting some more bidding around him.”

Marco Jansen was a part of South Africa’s Under-19 squad that toured India in 2019. He and his twin brother Duan bowled during an Indian net session when the Asian side toured South Africa in 2018.