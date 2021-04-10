IPL 2021: Avesh Khan age, height, hometown and T20 stats

Uncapped pacer Avesh Khan has become the talk of the town after his fantastic performance for the Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2021 fixture against the Chennai Super Kings. Khan bowled four overs in CSK's innings, scalping two wickets and conceding only 23 runs at an economy rate of 5.75.

Avesh Khan opened his account in the IPL by trapping former South African skipper Faf du Plessis in front of his stumps. The Delhi Capitals youngster did not allow the South African batsman to open his account.

Khan did the same to MS Dhoni, as he got him out before the CSK skipper could score his first run in IPL 2021. Khan bowled a back-of-length delivery outside off that got a thick inside edge off Dhoni's bat and rattled his stumps.

The Delhi Capitals included Avesh Khan in their playing XI ahead of Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav. The decision paid off well for the Delhi-based team, and here are some interesting facts you need to know about Khan.

Avesh Khan Age

Avesh Khan was born on December 13, 1996. He is 24 years and 118 days old (as of April 10, 2021).

Avesh Khan Height

Avesh Khan is 5 feet and 11 inches tall, which approximately equals 1.80 meters.

Avesh Khan Hometown

Avesh Khan was born in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. He represents the Madhya Pradesh team in the domestic arena.

Avesh Khan T20 stats

Lovely spell from Avesh Khan, he took 2 wickets conceding just 23 runs in his 4 overs. A real boost up performance by him in the first game, he'll gain alot of confidence with this. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 10, 2021

Avesh Khan has played 27 T20 matches in his career, scalping 32 wickets. He has one four-wicket haul and one five-wicket haul to his name.

Looking at his numbers in the IPL, Khan had played nine matches before this game where he took five wickets at an economy rate of 9.87. He recorded his best figures in the IPL tonight.