IPL 2021: BCCI asks the Delhi Capitals to quarantine their squad

In an instance highlighting how the COVID-19 pandemic affecting is IPL 2021, the Delhi Capitals team have gone into quarantine. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly asked all players and support staff to isolate themselves.

It is understood that the instructions came as a precaution after two Kolkata Knight Riders players - Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier - tested positive for COVID-19 earlier on Monday. The Delhi Capitals played against the Eoin Morgan-led outfit on April 29th.

An official with the Delhi Capitals confirmed the news about the squad going into quarantine to Cricbuzz.

"As we had played our last game against KKR, we have been advised to go into quarantine and all of us are in isolation. We are all in our rooms," said the source.

The Delhi Capitals squad are currently in Ahmedabad and the duration of their quarantine could not be immediately confirmed. According to media reports, the Kolkata Knight Riders members are currently undergoing a 5-day quarantine.

It remains to be seen if the Delhi Capitals players will be cleared to take the field for their next game, which is, ironically, against the Kolkata Knight Riders on May 8th.

Delhi Capitals' practice session in doubt

Delhi Capitals played against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 29th.

The official also noted that there is currently no clarity on whether the players will be allowed to go ahead with the scheduled practice session at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday.

"We don't have any information if that practice session will go ahead," said the official.

In an effort to improve the situation, the Delhi Capitals have moved their regular testing, slated for Tuesday, to Monday. The teams had a mandate to get tested every two days, which was being done generally on non-match days. The Delhi Capitals players were last tested on May 1st and this will be their second test in 3 days.