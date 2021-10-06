IPL 2021: "BCCI should seriously consider allowing 5 overseas players per team from next year" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra wants the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to "seriously consider" allowing five overseas players in the playing XI for all IPL teams to maintain the quality of the tournament.

The cricketer-turned-commentator on Wednesday argued that the IPL is currently being ruled by just four teams who are "always at the top", while the rest struggle. Aakash Chopra feels the problem would be aggravated further when the IPL expands with two more teams next year, impacting its overall standard.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

"This is going to be an issue... because if the teams that are considered good on paper like Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi and now RCB are always at the top and the rest are seen struggling consistently, the problem might just be in player acquisition. If playing four overseas players and seven Indian players isn't helping to maintain the standard over a period of time, what will happen when ten teams arrive?"

Aakash Chopra added:

"I believe BCCI should seriously consider allowing five overseas players per team. This will mean keeping 10-11 overseas players in the squad. Those who want to play five overseas players can and those who don't, no problem at all."

Currently, IPL teams are allowed to field a maximum of four overseas players in their playing XIs. Some teams, with Delhi Capitals being the most recent example, often opt to go with just three foreigners due to various reasons. Overall, a maximum of eight overseas players are allowed in every squad.

Cricket Expert Rohirat and Dhoni (MI) 💯%FB🇮🇳 @rohiratian Dhoni confirms he will return for IPL 2022😍. But he also confirms IPL 2022 will be his final season Dhoni confirms he will return for IPL 2022😍. But he also confirms IPL 2022 will be his final seasonhttps://t.co/gE3TYyYpA7

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

IPL 2022 will oversee the addition of two more teams who will pick their players in the impending mega-auction. The tournament will be divided into two groups, playing a total of 74 matches.

"See how Roy got a chance only because of Warner's absence" - Aakash Chopra while making his point for 5 overseas players

Aakash Chopra further said that allowing five overseas players in every team will allow some fringe players to put down their markers the IPL. He also cited the example of David Warner's recent snub by the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) team to make way for Jason Roy to weigh in on his point.

Aakash Chopra explained:

Also Read

"There are a lot of overseas players which you don't see playing often. That might lift the standard a little bit. I think of Rassie van der Dussen, Martin Guptil, there are many such players. See how Roy got a chance only because of Warner's absence. And those players who have pulled out will also come back. So why not have five overseas players? ... This tournament has become the world's best T20 league because its standard is better than all other leagues and we should try to maintain that."

Meanwhile, the ongoing IPL 2021 season has reached its business end with the battle for fourth spot and a top-two finish intensifying. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and SRH will go head-to-head in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Edited by Samya Majumdar