IPL 2021: Best Indian XI from the tournament's league stage

The league stage of IPL 2021 culminated on October 8 with two thrilling encounters.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) failed to qualify for the playoffs despite a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), while Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated the Delhi Capitals (DC) thanks to KS Bharat's last-ball six.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) emerged as the top four teams in this year's Indian Premier League.

Fans should note that the top three teams in the final standings were the same as the first phase of the competition, while KKR replaced MI in fourth place.

With the league stage in the past, let's have a look at the best Indian playing XI from the first 56 matches of IPL 2021.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Openers - Ruturaj Gaikwad and KL Rahul

Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 533 runs in IPL 2021's league stage. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

The pair of KL Rahul and Ruturaj Gaikwad will start the innings for the team. Both batters scored runs consistently for their respective teams in IPL 2021's league stage.

While Rahul led the Punjab Kings (PBKS) from the front by scoring 626 runs in 13 innings, Gaikwad amassed 533 runs in 14 matches.

Rahul ended the league stage as the owner of the Orange Cap. But the chances of Gaikwad overtaking him before the season ends are very high.

Middle Order - Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana and Rishabh Pant (C and WK)

Rishabh Pant will lead this team

Uncapped Indian batter Rahul Tripathi scored the most runs (377) for the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021's league stage. Tripathi recorded two half-centuries in 13 innings.

His teammate Nitish Rana also performed well for the Kolkata-based franchise. The southpaw aggregated 347 runs in 13 innings at an average of 34.70.

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant will lead this side and also keep wickets. Pant took DC to the top of the standings in his first season as captain. He scored 362 runs for his team during the league stage, including two half-centuries.

All Rounders - Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur

Chennai Super Kings stars Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur will be the two all-rounders of this team. Jadeja has played a vital role in CSK's success this year by scoring 227 runs and scalping 11 wickets in 14 matches during the league stage.

His teammate Shardul Thakur contributed more in the bowling department. Thakur often chipped in with crucial wickets. During the IPL 2021 league round, the pace-bowling all-rounder scalped 18 wickets in 14 games.

Bowlers - Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Varun Chakravarthy

Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah will be the team's two leading pace bowlers. The two pacers bagged a total of 51 wickets during the league stage, with the former taking 30 of them.

Bumrah had an economy rate of 7.45, while Harshal recorded a four-wicket haul and a five-wicket haul.

Varun Chakravarthy and Yuzvendra Chahal will lead the spin attack. Both bowlers picked up 16 wickets in 14 matches of IPL 2021's league stage. Chakravarthy bowled at an economy rate of 6.5, and Chahal conceded runs at a rate of 7.30 per over.

Also Read

Best Indian XI from IPL 2021 League Stage

KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel, Varun Chakravarthy and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar