IPL 2021: Best playing XI from Week 1 of the second phase

One week of the second phase of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) is in the books, and it hasn't been short of entertainment.

The Chennai Super Kings have maintained their form in the tournament, having won all three of their matches in the UAE to sit pretty at the top of the table. The Delhi Capitals have got off the blocks quickly as well, while the Royal Challengers Bangalore have put themselves in third place ahead of the chasing pack.

Teams like the Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings have suffered blows to their playoff hopes, while the Sunrisers Hyderabad are moored to the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table.

Here is the best playing XI from Week 1 of IPL 2021's second phase. Surprisingly, only three overseas players make this team.

Note: Matches from the opening game of the second phase (Match 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians) and September 26's second game (Match 39: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians) have been considered for the purposes of this article.

Honorable Mentions: Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan, Shardul Thakur

Batsmen: Venkatesh Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk)

Making his IPL debut with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Venkatesh Iyer has played fearless cricket at the top of the order to help his team win two of their three games in the UAE. He has scores of 41*, 53 and 18, apart from an excellent over at the death against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Now a capped Indian player, Ruturaj Gaikwad has been immense for CSK. He has scored 88*, 38 and 40 in three games, with the first innings being a single-handed Man of the Match performance against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

KKR No. 3 Rahul Tripathi didn't play any form of cricket during the IPL break, but he has not shown any signs of being on the sidelines for months. He has scored 74* and 45 in his two innings of the second phase, helping KKR solve their top-order batting woes in the IPL.

Shreyas Iyer's return to the Delhi Capitals (DC) side has gone swimmingly. DC have won both games in IPL 2021's second phase, with Iyer contributing 47* and 43. The second effort won him the Man of the Match award.

The wicket-keeper's role goes to Rishabh Pant, not only because of his handy contributions in both games DC have played but also because of his astute captaincy. Last year's IPL finalists are very close to sealing a top-two spot, and Pant has led from the front.

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag #CSKvsKKR What a magnificent victory for Chennai. Ravindra Jadeja top class with bat and ball and Chennai are top of the table. After the situation last year, what a comeback. Just stand up and applaud #WhistlePodu What a magnificent victory for Chennai. Ravindra Jadeja top class with bat and ball and Chennai are top of the table. After the situation last year, what a comeback. Just stand up and applaud #WhistlePodu #CSKvsKKR https://t.co/IVK3KtHjVE

Now at the top of the MVP award, Ravindra Jadeja is CSK's most important player in a way. The all-rounder has exerted control over the middle overs with some tight bowling and also played a late blitz against KKR to keep CSK's winning run in IPL 2021's second phase intact.

Dwayne Bravo has turned back the clock in the recent past. Although he was rested for the game against KKR, the West Indian bowled telling spells against MI and RCB, the second of which won him the Man of the Match award. He also contributed with the bat against MI, striking three sixes in a crucial knock.

KKR mystery spinner Sunil Narine has carried his Caribbean Premier League form into the IPL. After conceding only 20 runs in each of his first two spells and picking up one wicket, he scalped three against CSK to overcome an expensive start and nearly take the game into a Super Over. The West Indian slots in as the final all-rounder in this best XI, ahead of teammate Andre Russell.

Bowlers: Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammed Shami, Anrich Nortje

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) have blown hot and cold in IPL 2021 so far, but Mohammed Shami has struck a purple patch in the second leg. With spells of 3/21 and 2/14, he has scalped crucial wickets up front and helped the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi work their magic later in the innings.

In a team like DC, which has bowlers like Purple Cap contender Avesh Khan and spearhead Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje has managed to stand out with his express pace and wicket-taking ability. The 27-year-old has conceded only 30 runs in the eight overs he has bowled in the second phase, with four wickets and one Man of the Match award to show for.

The second spinner in this XI, Varun Chakravarthy has proved that his mystery is still very much intact. The KKR bowler took three wickets against RCB before bowling economical 22-run spells against MI and CSK.

