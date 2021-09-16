IPL 2021: “DC are the team to beat, they are stronger with Iyer, Ashwin back” - Brad Hogg

Former Australian left-arm spinner Brad Hogg has picked Delhi Capitals (DC) as the team to beat in the second half of IPL 2021. According to Hogg, DC have been further strengthened with Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin coming back.

DC were leading the IPL 2021 points table, with six wins from eight games when the T20 event was halted due to COVID-19 concerns. While regular captain Iyer missed the first half due to a shoulder injury, off-spinner Ashwin pulled out after playing five matches as the deadly virus hit his family.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Hogg opined that the forced break in IPL 2021 worked in DC’s favor. The Australian pointed out:

“DC for me are the team to beat. Having this break, they have got (Shreyas) Iyer coming back into the line-up, which allows them to have a little bit of a variety with their overseas players. They don't have to rely on Steve Smith now. It will give them better balance. They have got (Ravichandran) Ashwin coming back as well. They are stronger with both Iyer and Ashwin back.”

He picked pacer Avesh Khan, who claimed 14 scalps in eight matches, as the big positive for DC from the first half of IPL 2021. Hogg added:

“In the bowling, Avesh Khan in the first phase was sensational. DC do not have enough depth among Indian quicks but Avesh lifted them in the first half. So Ricky Ponting (coach) will be a little comfortable with him in the line-up knowing that he is a little big more confident now.”

The former cricketer went to the extent of stating that DC could challenge Mumbai Indians’ supremacy in the second half of IPL 2021. Hogg reckoned:

“DC are only team that can knock MI off and stop them from winning a sixth IPL title. DC are the best team that I have seen on paper. With their balance, they can take on the might of MI and CSK.”

DC beat the Mumbai Indians (MI) by six wickets when the two sides met in the first half of IPL 2021 in Chennai.

Break in IPL 2021 has livened up Punjab Kings: Brad Hogg

The 50-year-old stated that the COVID-19-enforced break in IPL 2021 proved to be a blessing in disguise for Punjab Kings (PBKS) as they were able to modify their squad. Hogg explained:

“Break in IPL 2021 has livened up Punjab Kings. They have been able to change the balance of their team. They got rid of Australian quicks Riley Meredith and Jhye Richardsona and have managed to get Nathan Ellis in. He is not a big name but he has got good variety and, in the UAE, he could be a change that PBKS need in the line-up to add bowling depth.”

The former spinner backed PBKS’ decision to pick leggie Adil Rashid as a replacement player for the second half of IPL 2021. Hogg concluded:

“Adil Rashid from England is a quality leg-spinner. At the latter stages, when it turns a bit more, he will be good. You’ve also got (Aiden) Markram coming in for (Dawid) Malan. So PBKS have got good depth there.”

PBKS will resume their IPL 2021 campaign by taking on Rajasthan Royals (RR) on September 21 in Dubai.

