IPL 2021: “Cancel IPL” trends on Twitter as DC, SRH and RCB fans react hilariously 

The IPL 2021 fraternity was rocked by the postponement of Monday's KKR vs RCB game at the last moment. The match was rescheduled after Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for COVID-19.
More grim news regarding IPL 2021 appeared later, with multiple reports suggesting that three members from CSK’s staff have tested positive for COVID-19. The trio consists of CSK chief executive officer Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach L Balaji and a bus cleaner.
Several publications also reported that five members belonging to the ground staff from the RR vs SRH game in Delhi have tested positive too, with a member of the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) confirming the development.
With a breach in IPL 2021’s bio-bubble, 'Cancel IPL' started trending on Twitter as many called for the competition to be halted. While several fans debated the pros and cons of postponing the IPL, others had an entirely different agenda.
SRH fans lend their support to league cancelation
Sunrisers Hyderabad have been in the news this season for all the wrong reasons. Captaincy changes, a misfiring Indian middle-order and a wooden spoon position in the IPL 2021 points table have prompted SRH fans to support calls to end the competition prematurely.
RCB and DC fans can’t believe their luck after 'Cancel IPL' trends
Royal Challengers Bangalore fans have spent years claiming they will win the league. ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde’ has become a war cry for the ages, and you can't blame RCB fans for thinking that 2021 may finally be their year. A strong start has seen them rise to third place in the IPL 2021 points table as they look set to qualify for the playoffs.
It is a similar case for the Delhi Capitals, who have never won the league but currently sit pretty at the top of the table. After calls to cancel the IPL grew louder, fans from the two franchises nervously held on to their breath.