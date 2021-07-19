IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings likely to have a camp at Chepauk next month

Chennai Super Kings is among the most popular franchises in the IPL. They are the second most successful IPL side with three title wins and have built a legacy for themselves. Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been the face of the Chennai team over the years.

IPL 2021 was interrupted midway as COVID-19 had breached the bio-bubble around some teams. The remainder of IPL 2021 is scheduled to begin on September 19 in UAE. According to reports, Chennai Super Kings are likely to organize a camp in Chepauk next month so that their players can be ready for the remainder of the season.

Conditions in the UAE tend to be on the slower side, and preparations at Chepauk could come in handy for the Chennai players. Chennai Super Kings has always been known as a very proactive team. They are always among the first sides to start preparations leading into a new IPL season. This is probably why the Chennai team has been so successful over the years.

Chennai Super Kings are currently ranked second in the points table

Chennai Super Kings had a great start to their IPL 2021 season. They have thus far won five out of the seven games played. They are only behind the Delhi Capitals, who have played one game more than Chennai. Some comfortable victories have also ensured that Chennai has the best net run rate in the tournament by far.

Two key performers for them this season were Faf du Plessis and Moeen Ali. The South African batsman opened the innings for Chennai and scored 320 runs in seven innings at an average of 64. Moeen Ali, on the other hand, was given the No.3 spot and he made that position his own. He scored 206 runs in 6 matches at a strike rate of 157.25.

Chennai were not rated very highly at the start of the season but have managed to surprise everyone. Going into the remainder of the IPL 2021 Chennai has a very good chance of qualifying and would fancy their chances of winning their fourth IPL title.

