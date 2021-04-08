IPL 2021: Most expensive bowlers and their cost-per-ball

Bowlers were in massive demand at the IPL 2020 Auction. Of the top-six most expensive buys at the auction, four happened to be pacers. The auction saw IPL teams splashing the cash to buy bowlers.

The expensive bowlers, who will need to perform in IPL 2021, are expected to play all the games for their respected teams.

Each team are scheduled to play a minimum of 14 games in the IPL league stage. Bowlers are allowed to bowl a maximum of four overs during the course of a T20 game.

In this article, we look at the five most expensive bowlers in IPL 2021, and their price-per-ball, considering they play 14 matches and bowl four overs in every game.

Who are the most expensive bowlers in IPL 2021

#5 Riley Meredith: ₹2.38 lakh per ball

Riley Meredith

One of the most surprising buys at the IPL 2021 Auction was Riley Meredith. The young and uncapped Australian speedster was acquired by the Punjab Kings for a whopping ₹8 crore.

Considering his price, Meredith's cost-per-ball in IPL 2021 will be a massive ₹2.38 lakh! The Punjab Kings will certainly hope that his performances will be worth the price.

Riley Meredith is expected to ease Punjab's fast-bowling woes, a problem they have struggled with in previous editions of the IPL.

#4 Krishnappa Gowtham: ₹2.75 lakh per ball

Krishnappa Gowtham

Krishnappa Gowtham was acquired by the Chennai Super Kings for a huge price of ₹9.25 crore. Given his hefty price tag, the Indian all-rounder is expected to feature in all games.

In addition to his spin bowling skills, Gowtham could also make CSK's lower-middle order stronger.

Considering Gowtham's price tag of ₹2.75 lakh per ball, CSK would hope that he performs up to his potential and lives up to his hefty price tag.

#3 Jhye Richardson: ₹4.16 lakhs per ball

Jhye Richardson

Punjab Kings entered the IPL 2021 Auction with the biggest purse and were certainly expected to make some extravagant purchases. Among the several players the Punjab-based franchise acquired, Jhye Richardson's price tag of ₹14 crore caught maximum attention.

The Australian pacer, who was the highest wicket-taker in the 2020-21 Big Bash League 2020, was duly rewarded with a bumper IPL contract.

Every ball Jhye Richardson bowls will earn him a whopping ₹4.16 lakh in IPL 2021.

#2 Kyle Jamieson: ₹4.46 lakh per ball

Kyle Jamieson

The Kiwi pacer was one of the most surprising buys at the IPL 2021 Auction, with Royal Challengers Bangalore acquiring the pacer's services for a massive ₹15 crore.

Given that Kyle Jamieson is relatively inexperienced in the T20 format, his hefty payment of ₹4.46 lakh per ball is certain to raise many eyebrows.

Jamieson is expected to feature in all of the RCB's games and would be crucial for the team in the death overs.

#1 Chris Morris: ₹4.83 lakh per ball

Chris Morris

Chris Morris became the most expensive player to be bought in the history of the IPL auction after the Rajasthan Royals snapped him up for a whopping ₹16.25 crore.

Every ball Morris bowls in IPL 2021 would earn him close to ₹4.83 lakhs, making him the most expensive bowler in the league. With Jofra Archer unavailable for the first half of the tournament, Morris will be extremely crucial for the Rajasthan-based franchise in the initial stages.

Chris Morris bowled at a brilliant economy rate of 6.63 in IPL 2020 and was the third-most economical bowler last season. The South African could be mighty useful with the bat too and his cameos could well help RR win a few matches.