Who is Riley Meredith, the uncapped Australian who was sold to Punjab Kings for 8 crores?

Riley Meredith made headlines on Thursday as he emerged as the biggest winner in the bidding war between the Delhi Capitals and the Punjab Kings. The Australian right-arm pacer was sold for 8 crores to the newly-rebranded IPL franchise, the Punjab Kings.

Who is Riley Meredith?

Meredith is an impressive right-handed pace bowler from Tasmania. He is a proven pace bowler and can consistently bowl at over 140 kmph. The speedster made his domestic debut at 21 years of age when he represented Cricket Australia XI against Pakistan.

The 24-year old pace bowler has had a remarkable season in the Big Bash League while playing for the Hobart Hurricanes. In the 34 matches, Meredith has taken a total of 43 wickets at an average of 8.06 and his best bowling figures are 4-21. Riley Meredith also won two Man of the Match awards during BBL 10.

Meredith sold for 20-times his base price at the IPL auction

The Aussie speedster enrolled himself at a price of 40 lakhs at the auction. As his name came up, a bidding war between Delhi and Punjab resulted in the BBL star being sold for over 20 times his base rate.

Riley Meredith has been trying to participate in the Indian Premier League for quite a few years now. The paceman has been putting on consistent performances for Tasmania and his Big Bash League franchise, the Hobart Hurricanes.

In the recently-concluded BBL 10 season, Meredith took 16 wickets in 13 matches at a bowling average of 24.62.

Analysts and fans raise eyebrows as Meredith fetches 8 crores

Twitter was quick to respond to Meredith being sold to the Punjab Kings for 8 crores, a 20-fold increase from his base price of 40 lakhs at the IPL auction. Here are some of the reactions:

