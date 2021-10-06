IPL 2021, CSK vs PBKS: Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch history and T20 records

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK), coming off of two successive losses, will look forward to beating the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tomorrow (October 7).

CSK were the first franchise to qualify for the 2021 Indian Premier League playoffs. However, they have now lost their last two matches to the Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.

On the other hand, PBKS have almost been eliminated from IPL 2021. They need to defeat CSK by a big margin and hope other results go their way to stay alive in the competition.

Also check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

It is a crucial game for both teams in IPL 2021. With the Dubai International Cricket Stadium set to host the final afternoon fixture of IPL 2021 tomorrow, here's a look at some vital numbers you need to know from previous T20 matches hosted by Dubai.

IPL Pitch History: CSK vs PBKS

Stadium name: Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

City: Dubai.

T20 matches played: 102.

Matches won by teams batting first: 41.

Matches won by teams batting second: 60.

Matches Tied: 1.

Highest team score: 219/2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, 2020.

Lowest team score: 59 - Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, 2017.

Average 1st innings score: 155.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium - DC vs CSK match stats 2021

Also Read

In the last match played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Delhi Capitals beat the Chennai Super Kings by three wickets. CSK scored 136/5 in 20 overs, with Ambati Rayudu being the lone batter with a 50+ score.

In reply, DC scored 139/7 in 19.4 overs. Opening batter Shikhar Dhawan top-scored for DC with a 35-ball 39. Only six sixes were hit across two innings, while spin bowlers took five of the 12 wickets that fell in Dubai that evening.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra