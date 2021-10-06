IPL 2021: Match 53 - CSK vs PBKS: Preview, probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 53rd match of Vivo IPL 2021 on Thursday, October 07, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

It will be the first match of a doubleheader, with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) taking on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the evening game.

Both teams come into this game on the back of defeats to Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), respectively. While CSK's successive defeats have put their top-two chances at risk, PBKS' loss to RCB has virtually knocked them out of the tournament.

CSK lost by three wickets with two balls to spare in a low-scoring thriller against DC. They fell victim to a slow batting approach, with Ambati Rayudu the enforcer in their batting innings.

After being put in to bat by DC, CSK struggled to cope after their highly successful opening partnership was broken early.

MS Dhoni came in to bat in the ninth over to join Rayudu, and the duo remained at the crease till the 20th over. However, the slow wicket made it tough to get runs, and CSK could only get to 136/5 in 20 overs.

However, an excellent bowling performance gave CSK a shot at winning and sealing their place in the top two. But a dropped catch of Shimron Hetmyer in the 18th over proved to be costly, with DC eventually getting over the line in the last over.

While it isn't time for CSK to panic just yet, they'll want to get some momentum behind them and confirm their top-two spot with a win.

PBKS, meanwhile, faltered once more in a run-chase against RCB. Moises Henriques' excellent spell helped them restrict Virat Kohli's side to 164/7.

However, as has been the trend, PBKS failed to capitalize on a good start and fell short of the total by six runs. The defeat has made qualifying near impossible for them, and they should play for pride in this match.

CSK have dominated recent meetings between the two sides and registered a comfortable six-wicket victory in the reverse fixture.

IPL 2021: CSK vs PBKS Match Details

Date: October 07, 2021 (Thursday).

Time: 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Weather Forecast

It should be a hot and sunny afternoon in Dubai, with an average temperature of 37 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The wicket in Dubai has been low-scoring in the last couple of encounters, with the SRH-KKR and CSK-DC games both seeing first-innings totals of less than 140.

We could expect a similarly two-paced surface for this match, with 160-165 likely to be a challenging total.

Predicted XIs

Chennai Super Kings

Should MS Dhoni bat lower in the batting order for CSK? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

CSK can no longer afford to experiment, considering that a place in the top two is on the line. MS Dhoni should field his strongest XI for this match. Robin Uthappa should hold his spot in the team if Raina is unfit.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf Du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina/Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C/WK), DJ Bravo, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, and Deepak Chahar.

Punjab Kings

Can PBKS salvage some pride from this game? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Considering the number of changes they've made this season, it shouldn't be surprising if PBKS tinker with their playing XI. They fielded three foreigners against RCB and could bring in Adil Rashid or Chris Jordan for this match.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran/Sarfaraz Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Harpreet Brar, Adil Rashid/Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, and Arshdeep Singh.

IPL 2021: CSK vs PBKS Match Prediction

While the Punjab Kings have lost eight out of 13 matches, they have been in a winning position at some point in most of those games.

While CSK is the stronger team on paper, KL Rahul's inconsistent side may have one last surprise in them. They won their previous match in Dubai and could hurt CSK's top-two chances with another one.

Prediction: PBKS to win.

IPL 2021: CSK vs PBKS - TV and Live Streaming Details

Also Read

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar