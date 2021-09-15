IPL 2021: David Gower predicts who will win the tournament

Former England cricketer David Gower believes Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI) will once again emerge as the winners of the IPL. The second phase of the tournament will resume on September 19 in the UAE.

Mumbai are the most successful side in IPL history, winning the title five times. The cricket-turned-commentator backed the defending champions to lift the trophy for the sixth time on October 15. Speaking to cricket.com, David Gower said:

"Mumbai Indians always win it don't they? However they start, they always win it in the end."

Mumbai Indians are currently fourth in the points table after the Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, with eight points from seven matches.

They made a slow start to their campaign, losing the first couple of games before picking up the pace to sit in the fourth spot before the tournament was called off on May 4 due to the COVID-19 scare.

The Mumbai Indians will begin their campaign in the second phase against three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings on September 19 in Dubai.

Shahrukh Khan invited me to one of KKR's games at Eden Gardens: David Gower

The 64-year-old David Gower also recalled his only experience of watching an IPL game at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. David Gower said:

"The only game I've ever seen live was in Kolkata a couple of years ago. The Kolkata Knight Riders were playing at that fabulous ground Eden Gardens, where I played Test cricket of course."

Gower revealed that it was KKR owner Shahrukh Khan who invited him for the game and added:

"I was invited along into the den by Shahrukh Khan, which is an extraordinary experience as well. That's my one live experience and it provides a great atmosphere with all the crowds in."

