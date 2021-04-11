David Warner's 3 best knocks against KKR

David Warner has arguably been Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) biggest match-winner in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Since their inception in 2013, SRH have more often than not made it to the playoffs and Warner has been one of the main reasons behind their consistency.

Most 50+ scores in IPL :

52 - David Warner

44* - Shikhar Dhawan

44 - Virat Kohli

41 - AB de Villiers

40 - Suresh Raina

40 - Rohit Sharma



Most 50+ scores against CSK in IPL :

9* - Shikhar Dhawan

8 - Virat Kohli

7 - Rohit Sharma

6 - David Warner

World-class batsmen generally tend to perform against all kinds of bowling attacks in varying conditions. However, there are some teams in particular against whom David Warner has constantly transformed into a beast. One such team is the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the SRH skipper just loves to bat against them.

3 times David Warner unleashed himself against KKR

David Warner's last 5 innings against KKR :



126(59)

85(53)

67(37)

36(30)

48*(33)



RUNS : 362

AVERAGE : 90.4

RUNS : 362

AVERAGE : 90.4

STRIKE RATE : 170.75

The dynamic Australian opener is the second-highest run-scorer against KKR with 912 runs to his name in 23 games at an excellent strike rate of 146.15. With SRH opening their IPL 2021 campaign against KKR on Sunday, let's take a look at David Warner's three best knocks against this opposition in IPL history:

#3 91(55) - [Match 19 of IPL 2015, SRH vs KKR]

David Warner scored a sensational 91 against KKR back in 2015

SRH faced off against KKR on the 22nd of April in 2015 at Vishakhapatnam. David Warner's men batted first and the SRH opener's all-out attack completely took the KKR bowling by surprise.

Warner and Shikhar Dhawan added an amazing 130 runs for the first wicket in just 14.2 overs. The SRH skipper did the bulk of the scoring and was almost unstoppable. Clobbering the ball to all parts of the ground, David Warner scored a magnificent 91 off just 55 balls including 9 fours and 4 huge sixes.

SRH posted a competitive total of 176-4 and the target was revised to 118 for KKR in 12 overs as the game was shortened due to rain. It proved to be too much for the Kolkata-based team, as SRH won the game comfortably by 16 runs (D/L method). Warner, unsurprisingly, was the player of the match for his belligerent knock.

#2 107(69) - [Match 26 of IPL 2010, DD vs KKR]

David Warner scored his maiden T20 century back in 2010 against KKR

In his early days, the pocket dynamite David Warner used to play for the Delhi Daredevils (DD) in the IPL. He made a long-lasting impression as one of the upcoming dangerous white-ball openers against KKR when he slammed his maiden IPL ton in the IPL 2010.

DD batted first but got off to the worst possible start as they lost three wickets for just 38 runs. However, young David Warner came of age and formed a brilliant partnership of 128 runs with Paul Collingwood to bring the DD innings back on track.

Warner notched up 107 runs off just 59 balls and almost single-handedly took his team towards a competitive total of 177-4 in their 20 overs. The chase proved to be too steep for KKR in the end as they fell short by 40 runs. The young Aussie had already shown that he was going to become one of the best T20 batsmen of all time.

#1 126(59) - [Match 37 of IPL 2017, SRH vs KKR]

David Warner notched up his highest IPL score of 126 against KKR

David Warner's career-best score in the IPL also came against KKR when he smashed an incredible 126 runs off just 59 balls in the 2017 edition. SRH opted to bat first and once again it was the duo of Warner and Dhawan that plundered the KKR bowling attack.

The opening pair added a stunning 139 runs in just 12.4 overs and the KKR bowlers had absolutely no answer to their blitzkrieg. Although Dhawan lost his wicket, David Warner ensured that the momentum didn't slip away. He smashed 10 fours and 8 sixes at a stupendous strike rate of 213.55.

SRH scored a mammoth 209-3 in their 20 overs and KKR had a mountain to chase. Despite their best efforts, KKR fell well short and SRH won the game by 48 runs. It was Warner's blistering innings that haunted KKR yet again.