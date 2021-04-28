IPL 2021, DC vs KKR: Narendra Modi Stadium pitch history and stats

The Delhi Capitals suffered a heartbreaking loss by just one run in their previous match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Capitals will not have much time to rest because they will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in their next fixture on Thursday evening.

Ahmedabad will host the first battle between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021. The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium has assisted the batsmen and the bowlers equally. In the first game at the stadium this year, the Punjab Kings could score only 123 runs while over 350 runs were scored in the second match.

Looking at the big hitters present in both squads, fans should expect a high-scoring contest at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday. Here are some important stats you need to know from the previous T20 games played here.

T20 (T20Is + IPL) matches played: 7

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams batting second: 4

Highest 1st innings score: 224/2 - India vs England, 2021

Lowest 1st innings score: 123/9 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2021

Highest successful run chase: 166/3 - India vs England, 2021

Average 1st innings score: 170

Which DC and KKR players have performed well at the Narendra Modi Stadium?

Delhi Capitals batsman Shimron Hetmyer played a superb innings of 53 runs against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on this ground. Ishant Sharma also impressed everyone with a wicket maiden in the powerplay of the same game.

Meanwhile, KKR's Prasidh Krishna picked up a three-wicket haul in his first IPL game at the Narendra Modi Stadium. From a batting perspective, captain Eoin Morgan played a match-winning knock of 47 runs at this venue against the Punjab Kings.