IPL 2021, DC vs PBKS: Wankhede Stadium pitch history and stats

The Punjab Kings will play their third match of IPL 2021 versus the Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

The Kings have had two contrasting outings in Mumbai so far. First, they won a high-scoring thriller against the Rajasthan Royals, but then, the Chennai Super Kings restricted them to 106/8 at the same venue.

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium is not the same as it was during the initial few matches of IPL 2021. Even the Delhi Capitals managed to win a high-scoring game versus the Chennai Super Kings at this stadium before the Rajasthan Royals edged them in a low-scoring thriller.

With the Punjab Kings set to take on the Delhi Capitals for the first time in IPL 2021, here are some significant numbers you need to know from previous matches played at Wankhede Stadium.

T20 matches played: 77

Matches won by teams batting first: 37

Matches won by teams batting second: 40

Highest 1st innings score: 235/1 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, 2015

Lowest 1st innings score: 67 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians, 2008

Highest successful run chase: 198/7 - Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings, 2019

Average 1st innings score: 166

Which players from DC and PBKS have performed well at Wankhede Stadium?

Punjab Kings' KL Rahul scored a magnificent half-century against the Rajasthan Royals in his first match at Wankhede Stadium this year. Unfortunately, he got run out versus the Chennai Super Kings. Arshdeep Singh has taken four wickets in two outings at this venue.

Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan has amassed 94 runs in two innings on this ground in IPL 2021. He has a brilliant strike rate of 144.61. Meanwhile, Avesh Khan has scalped five wickets in two matches at Wankhede Stadium this season.