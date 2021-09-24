IPL 2021, DC vs RR: Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch history and T20 records

The IPL 2021 action will return to Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium tomorrow as the Delhi Capitals (DC) gear up to lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR). When the two teams squared off in the first phase of the 2021 Indian Premier League season, the Royals beat the Capitals by three wickets in a thrilling encounter.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium has hosted two games in IPL 2021 so far, with the team batting second emerging victorious on both occasions. The pitch at this venue equally assists the batters and the bowlers.

#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 @aplapollo_tubes 📹 | In conversation with @PrithviShaw on the most devastating injury of his career so far and how he found the inner strength to overcome it and go back to being one of the most destructive opening batters around 💙 📹 | In conversation with @PrithviShaw on the most devastating injury of his career so far and how he found the inner strength to overcome it and go back to being one of the most destructive opening batters around 💙



Fans should expect a cracker of a contest between DC and RR tomorrow in IPL 2021 UAE leg's first afternoon game. Ahead of the much-awaited clash, here are some important numbers you need to know from previous T20 games played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Today IPL Pitch History: DC vs RR

Stadium name: Sheikh Zayed Stadium

City: Abu Dhabi

T20 matches played: 55

Matches won by teams batting first: 26

Matches won by teams batting second: 29

Highest team score: 247/2 - Islamabad United vs. Peshawar Zalmi, 2021

Lowest team score: 70 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2014

Average 1st innings score: 161

Sheikh Zayed Stadium Stadium, MI vs KKR match stats 2021

In the previous IPL 2021 match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, both teams scored more than 150 runs. Mumbai Indians opener Quinton de Kock scored a half-century, while Kolkata Knight Riders opener Venkatesh Iyer and number three batsman Rahul Tripathi smashed a fifty as well.

Only nine wickets fell in the two innings of that match. Spin bowlers managed to scalp only a solitary wicket in the contest.

It will be interesting to see how the spinners perform in the upcoming fixture between DC and RR.

