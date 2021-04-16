IPL 2021: [Watch] DJ Bravo celebrates a wicket with the 'Vaathi Coming' dance

During the game between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), all-rounder DJ Bravo was seen celebrating a wicket with the popular hook step of the song 'Vaathi coming.'

The incident took place in the 17th over of the first innings bowled by DJ Bravo. On the fifth ball of the over, the Caribbean cricketer bowled a well-disguised slower delivery which Murugan Ashwin failed to pick.

The batter's attempt to loft it over the mid-off fielder wasn't successful, and he ended up slicing the ball up in the air. Faf du Plessis pocketed an easy catch as the Punjab-based franchise was brought down to 87/7 after the fall of the wicket.

DJ Bravo showcased his dance moves immediately after the fielder took the catch as Ambati Rayudu laughed on.

Here is the video of DJ Bravo's dance:

Deepak Chahar unsettles the Punjab Kings with a lethal spell

MS Dhoni won the toss in his 200th IPL game for the Super Kings and asked KL Rahul's team to bat first.

After failing miserably with the ball in the last match against the Delhi Capitals (DC), the CSK bowlers bounced back hard in this match with some excellent spells.

Deepak Chahar

Pacer Deepak Chahar was the wrecker-in-chief, having managed to dismiss Mayank Agarwal for a duck right in the first over. He followed it up with the wickets of Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran and Deepak Hooda, finishing with figures of 4-1-13-4.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja ran out KL Rahul in the third over of the innings with a spectacular direct hit.

Other bowlers, too, chipped in after these early exploits. Moeen Ali got Australia's Jhye Richardson clean bowled. Sam Curran also accounted for one wicket as he dismissed the dangerous Shahrukh Khan for 47 in the final over of the innings.

Punjab Kings could only put up 106 runs on the board in their quota of 20 overs and lost eight wickets in the process.