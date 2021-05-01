IPL 2021: "Every time we play against them you hear the talk of it"- MI's Quinton De Kock on facing CSK

Quinton de Kock acknowledged that Mumbai Indians' upcoming game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is a special encounter given the fierce rivalry that has developed between the two sides over the years.

The South African opener noted that CSK are on a good run of form at the moment but is confident of MI's chances going into the game. In an interview shared by MI on Twitter, Quinton de Kock said:

"Playing against Chennai is a big game. It's quite a big rivalry and every time we play against them, you always hear the talk of it. We know that they are going to be tough. But we will also be nice and tough so it will be a good competition. They have got a lot of confidence, they have won 5 games in a row, we are 3 from 6. But in the past we have done really well against Chennai as a team."

MI lead the head-to-head record, having won 18 games to CSK's 12. Last season, the two teams shared the spoils by winning one encounter each of their two meetings during the league phase.

Quinton de Kock also weighed in on the surface that has been on offer in Delhi at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium. The wicketkeeper-batsman hinted that a high scoring encounter is on the cards today.

"It was nice to play out there. It's a decent wicket, quite skiddy. Not a lot of bounce. Didn't spin that much. Every now and again one spun. It's a good wicket i think. Some big scores will be put up there."

Quinton de Kock believes he is still not back at his best

The wicketkeeper-batsman has made a subdued start to the season but came roaring back to form with an impressive knock of 70* against the Rajasthan Royals in MI's last encounter.

However, Quinton de Kock feels he is still not fully back to his best and added that he is currently taking a game-by-game approach. The opener has so far scored 117 runs in 5 games this season at a below-par strike rate of 112.50.

"It was nice to start batting and scoring some runs for the team. Its only one game, so not to say that I'm fully back at all.. But we are taking it game by game. and see how we go." added the 28-year-old.

Quinton de Kock hasn't got the best of record against the Chennai Super Kings, either. The South African has scored 219 runs in 10 innings at an average of 24.3, including one half century. It remains to be seen whether we will get to see the best of De Kock today in Delhi in the big-ticket clash.