IPL 2021: Everything you need to know about new Jerseys

Another Indian Premier League (IPL) season is upon us. The IPL 2021 season is set to get underway on April 9th, Friday with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on perennial underachievers Royal Challengers Bangalore. The 14th edition of the cash-rich extravaganza will be held in India after a COVID-induced exile to the UAE last term.

Franchises have undergone significant changes during the offseason and these changes have also been extended to the appearance side of things. While some teams have dropped completely new attire, others have opted to give minor tweaks to their current armor.

With the first match just days away, here is everything you need to know regardingthe IPLL 2021 jerseys.

IPL 2021 Kits

Chennai Super Kings

CSK's Jersey for IPL 2021

The men in yellow are heading to IPL 2021 with a revamped look, with their shirt undergoing a major redesign for the first time since the inaugural edition of the IPL. The new CSK jersey features a camouflage patch on the shoulders which is a tribute to the country's armed forces.

In addition to the camouflage, the jersey also sports three stars atop CSK's logo, denoting their three IPL title wins in 2010, 2011, and 2018. CSK did away with red and blue stripes near the shoulders but retained the iconic roaring lion print on the left corner of the shirt. The new jersey also features the logo of Myntra, CSK's new principal sponsor.

Delhi Capitals

The Capitals' jerseys for the IPL 2021 continue to be dominated by blue, but they have gone with a darker shade of the color which graduates to lighter tones as it goes down. DC has retained its trademark tiger stripes across the jersey, while red tiger claw prints on the sides and red collar are new additions to the shirt.

Kolkata Knight Riders

The Shahrukh Khan co-owned franchise has had some of the best kits in the history of the tournament, courtesy of their stunning color scheme. KKR have persisted with the same shirt that they wore last year. The MPL logo which was a major put off last time has been rectified and incorporated well into this purple beauty.

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians' jersey for IPL 2021

Similar to their on-field performances, Mumbai Indians rarely disappoint when it comes to their shirts, and this time too, the Ambani-owned franchise have come up with a striking kit.

Chasing a third straight title, MI will be wearing an all-blue shirt with glittering golden trims looking better than ever. The orange color, which has been a regular in MI's training kits, has been incorporated into the new shirt - featuring down the collars and at the tip of the sleeve cuffs.

Punjab Kings

The rechristened Punjab Kings sparked a meme fest for their striking resemblance to the old RCB shirts. They're very similar to the shirts worn by them during their famed 2014 run. The uniform, which has a bright red shade, has retained all of its former elements with the only difference being silver paving the way for gold.

Rajasthan Royals

The Royals are the latest franchise to drop a new-look shirt. The predominantly blue shirt featured pink shades on the sleeve cuffs and collar. Another notable change has been the swapping of last year's leaf patterns for floral designs. Expo 2020 Dubai has been roped in as the inaugural champions' principal shirt sponsor for IPL 2021.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB are another franchise who are heading to IPL 2021 with an unchanged look. The shirt, which is a sleeker version of its predecessors, received a thumbs up from fans upon its launch last year and has been lauded as the best RCB kit since the introduction of black into their color scheme.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Like their neighbors, Sunrisers Hyderabad have also opted to stick with the previous edition's jersey for IPL 2021. The Orange Army's glowing sunrise themed kit has had very minimal changes since its introduction in 2014. Everything ranging from the black on the sides to the splash of gold on the shoulders and even the sponsors remain intact.