IPL 2021: How many players have scored a century this season?

To answer the question in the headline, there have been three centurions in IPL 2021 thus far. After the edition was halted on May 4 due to rising COVID-19 cases inside the teams' bio-bubbles, the United Arab Emirates will host the remainder of the tournament, with Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah being the three venues.

Set to restart on September 19, the IPL will see eight teams battle it out to reach the playoffs and eventually win the coveted title. Coming back to the century-makers, the current edition of the IPL has seen three scintillating hundreds which had the world sit up and watch in awe.

Here are the three players who hit swashbuckling tons in IPL 2021:

#1 RR skipper Sanju Samson's 119 vs PBKS in IPL 2021

Naam hi nahi Badla, Shayad kismat bhi badli. Good win for Punjab Kings. Sanju Samson was absolutely brilliant to hit his 3rd IPL century, but Deepak Hooda was top class. His innings was the difference. #RRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/O3cYTKCFvq — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 12, 2021

Although the Punjab Kings (PBKS) won the game by four runs, Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson almost took his team home with a breathtaking 63-ball 119 studded with 12 fours and three sixes.

Batting first, PBKS posted 221, thanks to KL Rahul (91), Chris Gayle (40) and Deepak Hooda (64) punishing the Rajasthan bowlers. In reply, Samson counter-attacked and how.

The likes of Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson and M Ashwin were taken to the cleaners and if not for the big hit Samson attempted that failed to clear deep cover, the Kerala wicket-keeper would have pulled off a miraculous chase.

#2 Jos Buttler's scintillating 124 vs SRH

Jos Buttler was IPL 2021's second centurion as he slammed a 64-ball 124, including 11 fours and eight sixes, against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Butler was unforgiving when he faced Vijay Shankar, Khaleel Ahmed and Sandeep Sharma, with the trio collectively giving away 133 runs.

With Sanju Samson (48) also on song, RR handed SRH a stiff 221-run target. In reply, Hyderabad managed just 165 of their 20 overs.

#3 Devdutt Padikkal's unbeaten 101 vs RR

Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli made the Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) 180-run chase against Rajasthan look like a walk in the park. The former notched up his maiden IPL hundred off just 52 deliveries. His knock was studded with 11 fours and six sixes.

With Kohli (72* off 47 balls) hitting the straps as well, the RCB duo helped their team reach the target in just 16.3 overs. Padikkal had an impressive 2020 season and was coming off an excellent Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign.

He stamped his authority over RR with a knock for the ages. In the end, it was a comprehensive 10-wicket win for Bangalore.

Edited by Samya Majumdar