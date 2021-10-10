IPL 2021: "I am not going to look back at it with too much regret" - Akash Ambani delivers a heartfelt speech for Rohit Sharma and Co. 

Akash Ambani, owner of the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise, recently delivered an emotional speech after his team failed to make the cut for the all-important playoffs in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League.

He pointed out how the latest cycle has been a fruitful one for the Mumbai-based franchise, in which they achieved the feat of winning thw title in two successive seasons. This is why he said, he does not have too much regret regarding their underwhelming performance in the latest edition.

Here's what he said in a video released by MI on their social media handles:

"We will definitely remember this cycle as the most successful cycle of MI in the history of Vivo IPL. Winning back-to-back trophies in four years is no mean feat. We know what it takes to be consistent over the next 30-35 matches. And even this season, I am not going to look back at it with too much regret because we have been a very very successful franchise."

The 29-year-old thanked the players and support staff for their significant contributions towards the success of the team. He put emphasis on how the MI contingent is like a family and the same aspect is likely to continue, regardless of what the future holds for the players.

"Thanks a lot for everything that you all have contributed to MI. It's been an honor to have you all as a group of players and the support team too. It really does feel like a family. No matter what the future holds for each and every one of you, the family aspect of remaining with MI will always remain."

Watch the full video here:

Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021

MI have emerged as the most successful side in India's flagship T20 competition with five championship wins to their name. However, this year proved to be a disappointing one for Rohit Sharma and Co. as they did not qualify for the playoffs.

They finished fifth on the points table after the league stage with 7 victories from 14 games. While they had the same points as the Kolkata Knight Riders, Kolkata finished fourth because of their superior net run rate.

