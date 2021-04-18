IPL 2021: "I'm glad to be leaving Chennai; I can't get a gauge on the wicket"- Eoin Morgan after KKR's defeat vs RCB

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan was left scratching his head regarding how the Chennai pitch behaves. Morgan added that he was happy to leave the city after KKR fell to a 38-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday.

The Chennai pitch has produced low scoring encounters in IPL 2021, with batting becoming tougher as the games have progressed.

However, RCB went on to amass 204 runs in their 20 overs while KKR were also in the chase for most parts of the game.

Eoin Morgan, in the post-match presentation, acknowledged that he read the pitch wrong and was expecting it to assist the bowlers more.

"It (Chennai pitch) certainly has stumped me. I'm glad to be leaving Chennai. I can't get a gauge on the wicket. But everybody who batted on today's wicket thought it was a lot better. It was only the odd ball that maybe gripped or turned. It turned out to be a great cricket wicket." Morgan said.

Eoin Morgan's team were on the wrong side of Glenn Maxwell (78) and AB de Villiers' (76*) blitzkrieg. However, in terms of bowling and fielding, the English batsman felt that they gave their everything.

"Yeah, evidently (Whether RCB got too many runs on the board). It was certainly RCB's day with the bat. They took advantage of tiny bit of error with the ball. But i can't fault anything that we have done; we have given absolutely everything in the field today in a rocket hot afternoon game." the 34-year-old added.

Eoin Morgan talks about playing in Mumbai

We are the Knights. We are the Fighters.



Yes, we got our foot stuck and we stumbled, but we will bounce back 🔥#KKRHaiTaiyaar #RCBvKKR #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/L5ytenGEwC — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 17, 2021

Advertisement

KKR will now head to Mumbai to play their next two games at the Wankhede Stadium, where they will square off against the Chennai Super Kings and then the Rajasthan Royals.

Speaking about his preparations for the Mumbai leg, Eoin Morgan said:

"We have sat back and watched a lot of games that have been going on there (Mumbai). Completely different surface on different nights. There's dew factor as well that hasn't been in Chennai. But hopefully, we are well poised with a big squad of strength and depth to try and adapt and play well moving forward."

KKR will be eager to get back to winning ways after falling to back-to-back defeats. Meanwhile, RCB continued their winning juggernaut. Virat Kohli's men are the only unbeaten side in the competition, having won three games out of three.