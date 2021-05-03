IPL 2021: KKR CEO gives health update on players who tested positive for COVID-19

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) CEO Venky Mysore has given a health update on Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier. News broke about both players testing positive for the coronavirus early on Monday, leading to the postponement of the team's match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Mysore disclosed that Sandeep Warrier is asymptomatic and is doing 'good' but Varun Chakravarthy is still a 'little under the weather'. He also noted that the squad are adhering to all COVID-19 safety protocols.

"Difficult times, but I am happy to report that both Varun and Sandeep are doing well. We have taken all the precautions that are necessary and have been advised by the medical teams of IPL and KKR. We are also getting appropriate advice from outside on what the right thing to do is," Mysore told Star Sports.

"Sandeep, in particular, is doing fine. No temperature, no other symptoms, and he is feeling good. Varun is still a little under the weather, but better than yesterday. Both of them are in good spirits," Mysore added.

Thank you @iamsrk @KKRiders @VenkyMysore for being there for all of us here in the #Kkrrfamily 🙏🤗 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 3, 2021

According to an official statement by the IPL administration, all the other KKR players have tested negative for the virus and are undergoing a 5-day quarantine. KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan and Mysore have both been in contact with the team to take stock of the mood in the camp.

Varun Chakravarthy was isolated before Sandeep Warrier: KKR CEO Venky Mysore

Venky Mysore (PC: IANS)

Speaking on the immediate steps taken by KKR management after finding out about the players testing positive, Mysore said Varun Chakravarthy was isolated before Sandeep Warrier. He added that the duo are now on a different floor of the hotel to keeps others in the squad safe.

"I think everyone has been very proactive. We found out approximately 24 hours ago about Varun testing positive, so the immediate steps we took was to isolate him," said Mysore.

"Later on in the night when we got the test results which also involved Sandeep, we put them on a different floor with different air conditioning ducts to make sure others are appropriately protected," explained Mysore.

There has been no official announcement on how the two players got infected, with multiple rumours floating in the media. KKR are scheduled to play Delhi Capitals on May 8th and it will be interesting to see if the match goes ahead as planned.