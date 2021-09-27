IPL 2021: Match 41 - KKR vs DC: Preview, probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in a rare weekday double-header on Tuesday, September 28, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with each other in the next game.

While KKR come off an agonizingly close defeat to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), DC sit pretty in the top two and are coming off a comprehensive win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

KKR need to win this fixture to gain an advantage in the scrap for the playoff places, while DC could seal qualification with a win.

KKR didn't do much wrong against CSK, and most of their setbacks were due to some good cricket from their opponents. Skipper Eoin Morgan did well to control CSK's chase and put KKR in a commanding position to close out the game.

However, the decision to give the penultimate over to seamer Prasidh Krishna turned out to be the wrong one on that surface, and it cost them the game. Andre Russell getting injured amidst all of this didn't help.

DC, meanwhile, put up a decent total on the board against RR on a sluggish Abu Dhabi track. They were on the money with the ball right from the first over and bowled their way to a clinical 33-run win.

However, Marcus Stoinis' injury has created a slight imbalance in their batting order, and their top five will look to compensate for that and play more carefully.

While Stoinis remains the only injury worry for DC, KKR will be without Kuldeep Yadav for the remainder of the season. More crucially, they're expected to be without Andre Russell after he picked up a hamstring injury against CSK.

Nevertheless, these sides have produced some exciting contests whenever they've met. In the reverse fixture, DC cruised home courtesy of a Prithvi Shaw special. KKR will be keen to avoid that come Tuesday afternoon in Sharjah.

IPL 2021: KKR vs DC Match Details

Date: September 28, 2021 (Tuesday)

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Weather Forecast

It should be a hot afternoon in Sharjah, with little respite for the teams taking the field. The average temperature should be around 37 degrees celsius.

Pitch Report

The wicket at Sharjah should be on the slower side, with the spinners likely to be crucial. The pacers should mix their lengths up and use their cutters and slower balls effectively.

Predicted XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders

Rahul Tripathi has carried on his good run of form. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Shakib Al Hasan should take Andre Russell's place in the KKR lineup, and the move could be a good one for them, with Shakib's bowling useful on such slow surfaces. The rest of the side should remain unchanged.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, and Prasidh Krishna.

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer has looked good since his return from injury. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

While DC will be tempted to play Amit Mishra on this surface, they're likely to field the same team for this match.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and Avesh Khan.

IPL 2021: KKR vs DC Match Prediction

Despite their defeat to CSK, KKR shouldn't lose much momentum and will be confident heading into this game. However, the absence of Andre Russell tilts the balance in DC's favor.

If they avoid losing early wickets with the bat, DC could get a third consecutive win in the UAE.

Prediction: DC to win.

IPL 2021: KKR vs DC - TV and Live Streaming Details

