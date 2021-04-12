IPL 2021: KKR vs MI head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 5

After a defeat against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2021 curtain-raiser, two-time defending champions Mumbai Indians will lock horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. The defending champions suffered a close two-wicket defeat to the Bangalore side in their opening fixture.

The Mumbai-based franchise will not be too disappointed after that loss because they have won championships after losing the first match in previous IPL seasons.

Last year, the Mumbai Indians lost to the Chennai Super Kings in the first match and then got back to winning ways against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Rohit Sharma's men will be keen to replicate this feat in IPL 2021.

With KKR and MI set to battle for the first time in IPL 2021, here's a look at their head-to-head stats and records.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians head-to-head stats

The Mumbai Indians lead the Kolkata Knight Riders 21-6 in the head-to-head record. The Mumbai-based franchise are on a 3-match winning streak against the Knight Riders in the IPL at the moment.

In fact, the Mumbai Indians have won 11 out of the last 12 battles against the Kolkata-based franchise. Te Rohit Sharma-led outfit will go into the game as the favorites to win the upcoming IPL 2021 encounter.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Mumbai Indians: Numbers you need to know before their IPL 2021 encounter

Among the KKR players, Andre Russell (174) has the most runs in matches against the Mumbai Indians. Meanwhile, Sunil Narine (22 wickets) has taken the most wickets for the Knight Riders against MI.

Rohit Sharma has aggregated 823 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders - the most by any current Mumbai Indians batsman. Jasprit Bumrah (12 wickets) has been the most successful MI bowler against KKR in the IPL.