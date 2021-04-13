IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: Should Dinesh Karthik bat at No.4 for Kolkata?

Dinesh Karthik's return to form is good news for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The wicket-keeper batsman played an unbeaten 9-ball-22 cameo in his first game of IPL 2021 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. The question is whether Karthik can sustain that run and how Kolkata can help him do that.

Dinesh Karthik is predominantly a top-order batsman who has taken over the responsibility of finishing games in recent times. He bats lower down the order for KKR to provide that bit of extra firepower along with the likes of Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell.

That said, Dinesh Karthik's last couple of IPL seasons have seen him log less than 300 runs throughout the campaign and KKR will need him to stay consistent considering the side's erratic run last season.

Stats suggest that Dinesh Karthik is suited to bat better at No.4, although the position was taken by Andre Russell in their previous match against SRH. The move was understandable as the team felt Russell, who had a pretty lean IPL 2020 himself, looked to get some runs under his belt.

Should Dinesh Karthik bat at No.4 for KKR?

Ideally, Dinesh Karthik at No.4 would be the perfect move. Should KKR's young and dynamic top order of Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi falter, Karthik could serve as the anchor and stay till the end.

Adding to this is his ability to be a busy player and find the odd boundary. Not only would this mean stability in the KKR batting line-up, but Dinesh Karthik playing at that position will allow the likes of Morgan and Russell to look for boundaries since ball one.

The stats are in favor of Karthik playing at No. 4 as well. Of the 61 innings the Tamil Nadu batsman has played in that position, he's registered seven fifties and has scored 1315 runs at an average of 24.81 and struck at 130.98

There is a marginal difference with Dinesh Karthik playing one position lower at No,5 where his average and strike rate reads 26.65 and 124.90 respectively. His runs record for KKR suggests he scored 36 fewer runs at No.5 (1279 runs in 59 innings)

Expert opinion: Pragyan Ojha wants Dinesh Karthik to bat at No.4

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha opined Dinesh Karthik is better suited to play at No.4 for KKR and called him a "pro-version of Mumbai's Suryakumar Yadav."

Speaking to Sports Today, Ojha shared his thoughts on KKR's batting line-up.

"I believe Dinesh Karthik opening or coming one down will do wonders to KKR because he is a guy if he bats long, he is so versatile. He is the pro version of Suryakumar Yadav. That's what I feel, I have seen right from my childhood," said Ojha.

"That's the reason I have always said that Dinesh Karthik should always come as an opener or maybe one down. He needs those 7, 8 extra deliveries so that you know he can set himself up," concluded the former Indian spinner.