IPL 2021, KKR vs RR: Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch history and T20 records

After a disappointing defeat against the Mumbai Indians at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the Rajasthan Royals will want to end their league stage on a high against the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021 tomorrow.

RR are out of contention for a spot in this year's Indian Premier League playoffs after their lop-sided defeat against MI. But they could spoil KKR's party by beating them at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Looking at Rajasthan's previous outing in Sharjah, KKR will be favorites to win tomorrow, but it would be wrong to rule RR out of the contest.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Before the Knight Riders and Royals cross swords for the second time in IPL 2021, here are some important stats you need to know from previous T20 matches at Sharjah Cricket Stadium:

Today IPL Pitch History: KKR vs RR

Stadium name: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

City: Sharjah

T20 matches played: 63

Matches won by teams batting first: 21

Matches won by teams batting second: 41

Matches Tied: 1

Highest team score: 228/4 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2020

Lowest team score: 82 - Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, 2017

Average 1st innings score: 154

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, RR vs MI match stats 2021

In the previous match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the Mumbai Indians crushed the Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets. MI captain Rohit Sharma decided to bowl first after winning the toss.

Also Read

Pace bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile's four-wicket haul and medium pacer Jimmy Neesham's three-wicket haul helped MI restrict RR to 90/9 in 20 overs. None of the RR batters could touch the 30-run mark.

In reply, MI chased the 91-run target in just 8.2 overs. Ishan Kishan scored a 25-ball half-century. A total of five sixes were hit in the match, while fast bowlers took all 11 wickets that fell.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava