IPL 2021: Match 49 - KKR vs SRH: Preview, probable XIs, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will go up against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 49th match of the Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. It'll be the second match of a Sunday doubleheader, with RCB and PBKS locking horns earlier in the day.

KKR are coming off a five-wicket loss to PBKS, and have won only five times in 12 games, albeit at a higher NRR. SRH, meanwhile, have been knocked out of the tournament, having won only two of their eleven games. They are coming off a six-wicket defeat against CSK.

KKR's fielding and bizarre team selection arguably cost them their game against PBKS. They went with only four frontline bowlers, opting for Tim Seifert over Shakib Al Hasan, but batted the former at no. 7. Defending a target of 166, captain Eoin Morgan dropped Mayank Agarwal on 0. The PBKS opener subsequently scored 40. While the KKR spinners did well to keep their team in the game, PBKS were largely in control of the run chase.

Some tight bowling at the death gave KKR a shot at an unlikely win, only to be thwarted by a controversial third-umpire call and some shoddy fielding. Rahul Tripathi took a stunning catch to dismiss KL Rahul in the penultimate over, only for the third umpire to overrule the decision. Tripathi then parried Shahrukh Khan's catch over the ropes, with four runs required off four balls, to hand PBKS the win.

SRH, meanwhile, couldn't get going against a disciplined CSK bowling attack, scoring only 134/7 in their allotted 20 overs. While Jason Holder's excellent spell gave them a chance to contain their opponents, Ambati Rayudu and MS Dhoni finished things off to get CSK home convincingly.

The last time these sides met, KKR won by ten runs. They'll look for a similar result this time around in Dubai.

IPL 2021: KKR vs SRH Match Details

Date: October 3, 2021 (Sunday).

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Weather Forecast

It should be a warm evening in Dubai, with an average temperature of around 34 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The wicket in Dubai has been good for the batters, with good carry and not much spin on offer. The seamers should be the main threat with the ball, although Rashid Khan and KKR's spinners should fare well. A total of 165-170 could be par on this surface.

Predicted XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders

Venkatesh Iyer has been an incredible find for KKR. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Andre Russell and Lockie Ferguson could replace Tim Seifert and Tim Southee, respectively, if they recover from their respective niggles. KKR went with a batting-heavy side against PBKS, and their fielding and fifth-bowler slot cost them the game. They'll look to field a more balanced team, and be sharper on the field against SRH.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Tim Seifert/Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee/Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, and Shivam Mavi.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Jason Holder has been a bright spark in SRH's sub-par season. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Despite their loss to CSK, SRH should stick with the core of their lineup. Abdul Samad and Abhishek Sharma did a decent job in the middle order, and they should retain their places. Virat Singh could replace Priyam Garg at No. 4. Basil Thampi could also be given a go instead of the struggling Sandeep Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Jason Roy, Kane Williamson (C), Priyam Garg/Virat Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma/Basil Thampi, and Siddharth Kaul.

IPL 2021: KKR vs SRH Match Prediction

While a side with nothing to lose usually wreck the chances of teams vying for a playoffs spot, KKR should hold off SRH to register a win. They've had a lot of positives in the UAE leg of IPL 2021, and should remain in contention for the playoffs, and deliver a spirited performance.

Prediction: KKR to win.

IPL 2021: KKR vs SRH - TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

