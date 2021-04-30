IPL 2021: "Didn't want to bowl the spinners to Andre Russell" - DC's Lalit Yadav

Delhi Capitals (DC) batting all-rounder Lalit Yadav had a brilliant game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday in Match 25 of IPL 2021. The 24-year-old bowled three overs and picked up the wickets of Eoin Morgan and Sunil Narine, while maintaining an excellent economy rate of 4.3 RPO.

At the end of the game, Lalit Yadav revealed DC's plans to counter Andre Russell's batting prowess.

While replying to a question asked by Sportskeeda about the discussions that went on in the camp during the second strategic time-out, Lalit Yadav shed light on how KKR wanted to keep away from bowling spin to Russell.

"Yes, we planned not to bowl the spinners against Andre Russell. Fast bowlers - Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, and Ishant Sharma discussed the ideas of bowling yorkers, bouncers, and the slower ones into the wicket to Andre Russell," Lalit Yadav said.

However, these strategies didn't exactly work as Andre Russell smashed 25 runs off the last seven deliveries that he faced. In the 19th over of the innings bowled by Kagiso Rabada, Andre Russell smashed a four and a couple of sixes, and followed it up with another six off the innings' final ball as KKR got to 154/6 in 20 overs.

Prithvi Shaw's blitzkrieg helps Delhi Capitals register their 5th win in IPL 2021

In the chase, DC's opener Prithvi Shaw went out all guns blazing to help his team get over the line quite comfortably. Shaw started his innings on quite an aggressive note as he smashed six fours in the first over of the chase.

He went on to the register his 9th half-century in the IPL as his partner Shikhar Dhawan played the anchor at the other end. The duo added 132 runs for the opening wicket in just 13.5 overs, before the left-hander fell for almost a run-a-ball 46.

Prithvi Shaw followed Dhawan soon after, post hammering his way to a 41-ball 82. Marcus Stoinis finished the game for his team with a boundary as DC crossed the line in just 16.3 overs.

This was DC's fifth win in the tournament, and courtesy of this win, Pant's men have moved up to the second spot on the IPL 2021 points table.