IPL 2021: List of players who have pulled out since IPL started

IPL 2021 began on April 9 with a thrilling encounter between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai. The BCCI did a fantastic job by forming top-quality bio-secure bubbles for the teams in India despite the worsening COVID-19 situation.

Mumbai and Chennai have hosted IPL 2021 matches so far and the action will move to Ahmedabad and Delhi this week. While most players have tried their best to entertain fans at home in these testing times, some have decided to pull out and return home.

Before IPL 2021 began, the likes of Josh Philippe, Mitchell Marsh and Josh Hazlewood had already withdrawn from the event. The following list features the players who pulled out of IPL 2021 after the competition commenced.

5. Andrew Tye

Andrew Tye was part of the Rajasthan Royals team in IPL 2021. The right-arm fast bowler from Australia played only one match in IPL 2020 and warmed the benches this year.

After the Royals' match against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Kumar Sangakkara disclosed that Andrew Tye had decided to return to Australia.

Tye made this call after looking at the current COVID-19 situation and the rise in cases in Australia from India.

4. Liam Livingstone

Another Rajasthan Royals player who withdrew from IPL 2021 is Liam Livingstone. The English all-rounder had been in India for quite some time. He came to the country as part of the English squad in February.

With the IPL being in India itself, Liam did not return home. However, just a few days after the tournament began, he pulled out because of bio-bubble fatigue. The Royals are yet to announce a replacement for Andrew Tye and Liam Livingstone.

3. Adam Zampa

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) signed Adam Zampa as the replacement of Kane Richardson in IPL 2020. Thanks to his decent performances, RCB retained him for IPL 2021.

Zampa could have played a match-winning role for RCB in their Ahmedabad leg. However, the Australian leggie informed the officials that he wished to return home early. RCB respected his decision and allowed him to pull out.

2. Ravichandran Ashwin pulled out of IPL 2021 after playing five matches

While the first three names on this list did not receive a place in their franchise's playing XI this year, Ravichandran Ashwin was the primary spinner for the Delhi Capitals. Ashwin played five matches for Delhi before tweeting that he would no longer play in this year's IPL.

The Tamil Nadu all-rounder was set to fly from Chennai to Ahmedabad with the DC squad on Monday, but decided to stay back. Ashwin took this decision to support his family in the fight against COVID-19.

1. Kane Richardson withdrew from IPL 2021 after playing one game

Official Announcment:



Australian speedster Kane Richardson received a contract from the Royal Challengers Bangalore last year. However, he did not play for RCB in 2020 because of his child's birth.

This year, he joined the RCB squad and played for them in the match against the Rajasthan Royals.

However, just before the Ahmedabad leg of IPL 2021, Richardson made up his mind to no longer represent the Royal Challengers and return to Australia.