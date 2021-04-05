IPL 2021: 10 longest sixes hit in the history of the league

Year after year, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has shown its fans an exhibition of some glorious batting and brilliant bowling. However, unquestionably, the most appealing aspect of the shortest form of the game is the wealth of sixes that the game offers.

The IPL, over the years, has showcased some explosive batting from hard-hitters of the cricket ball. Though there have been plenty of sixes in the cash-rich league, there are a few maximums in the history of the IPL that will be remembered for years to come.

That being said, we take a look at the 10 longest sixes hit in the 13-year long history of the Indian Premier League.

#10 MS Dhoni - 112 meters: IPL 2012

MS Dhoni, a batting powerhouse, holds the capacity to destroy any bowling attack alone. During the eliminator game between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, MS Dhoni smashed a huge maximum off pacer James Franklin's bowling. The ball sailed out of the stadium, and the six measured a massive 112 meters.

#9 Rohit Sharma - 115 meters: IPL 2009

Playing for the Deccan Chargers in the IPL in 2009, Rohit Sharma clobbered a huge six off the bowling of KKR's Mashrafe Mortaza.

Rohit Sharma smashed the ball off the park in the last over of a nail-biting game against the KKR franchise in a hit that measured a massive 115 meters. The hit eventually helped his team move closer to the play-offs and handed KKR their 9th straight defeat in the 2009 edition of the IPL.

#8 Ben Cutting - 117 meters: IPL 2016

Advertisement

The tall Australian all-rounder smashed the longest six of the IPL 2016 on the night of the final. During the penultimate over of the game - when RCB's Shane Watson bowled a full toss - Cutting smashed the delivery over square leg for an enormous six. The ball sailed over the boundary and the hit measured 117 meters.

#7 Yuvraj Singh - 118 meters: IPL 2009

Can we talk about sixes and not have Yuvraj Singh's name on the list? Definitely not! Playing for the Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2009, Yuvraj Singh smashed a huge six off the bowling of Albie Morkel. The hit over mid-wicket measured 119 meters and remains one of the longest sixes in the history of the game till date.

Yuvraj Singh was one of the biggest hitters in world cricket

#6 Ross Taylor - 119 meters: IPL 2008

Playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the inaugural edition of the IPL, Ross Taylor smashed a large hit off the bowling of CSK's Jacob Oram. The monstrous six sailed out of the stadium and measured 119 meters.

#5 Chris Gayle - 119 metres - IPL 2013

If six hitting is an art, Chris Gayle is certainly the Picasso of it. The hard-hitting Caribbean took on Ali Murtaza of the Pune Warriors in the IPL in 2013. He smashed a breath-taking hit that sailed over the stadium roof and measured a massive 119 meters.

Advertisement

#4 Robin Uthappa - 120 metres - IPL 2010

Robin Uthappa is not popularly known in world cricket as a slog batsman. Interestingly, the batsman holds the record for the 4th longest six in the IPL to date.

Playing a game against CSK in the IPL in 2010, Robbie lost his calm and smacked a humongous 120 meters six off the bowling of Dwayne Bravo. Needless to say, the ball landed outside the stadium.

#3 Adam Gilchrist - 122 metres: IPL 2011

Batting at No. 3 for the Kings XI Punjab franchise, Australian legend Adam Gilchrist hit a monstrous 122 meter-long six against the bowling of RCB's Charl Langeveldt.

His six dates back 10 years, but it remains one of the top 3 longest hits in IPL history to date.

#2 Praveen Kumar - 124 metres: IPL 2011

Perhaps one of the most surprising names to see on the list is that of pacer Praveen Kumar. As difficult as it may be to believe, Praveen Kumar smashed Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga for a massive six that measured 124 meters.

The record, created a decade ago, still stays strong as the second longest hit that the tournament has witnessed till date.

#1 Albie Morkel - 125 metres: IPL 2008

Once a regular member of the CSK setup, South African all-rounder Albie Morkel is the proud holder of the record for the longest six in IPL history. The record that was created in the inaugural edition of the IPL still stands tall 14 years hence.

Albie's massive strike came off Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha's bowling when the former struck a clean hit over long-off measuring a mind-boggling 125 meters.