IPL 2021, Match 11, DC vs PBKS: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Delhi Capitals lock horns with the Punjab Kings in Match 11 of IPL 2021 on Sunday, 18th April, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It will be the second match of a double-header on Sunday, with RCB and KKR facing off in Chennai in the afternoon contest.

Both teams opened their campaign with a win but come into this game on the back of losses to the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings, respectively.

The Capitals are coming off a narrow three-wicket defeat at the hands of the Rajasthan Royals in what was a low-scoring thriller at the Wankhede. With Kagiso Rabada back in the side, DC looked stronger but struggled to get going after being put in to bat. A spirited bowling effort from the three left-arm pacers from RR left DC reeling at 36/3 after six overs.

The wickets continued to fall as Rishabh Pant marched on. However, they felt the absence of Shimron Hetmyer as they couldn't score runs at a brisk pace once Pant threw his wicket away, going for a non-existent run. With the help of Chris Woakes, Lalit Yadav, and Tom Curran, DC reached a total of 147/8 in 20 overs.

They went at full throttle with the ball and removed the dangerous RR top order. The return of Rabada and some fiery pace bowling from Avesh Khan and Chris Woakes left DC in a strong position, with David Miller the lone man standing for RR. However, Chris Morris salvaged a win for the Royals with some fearsome hitting in the death overs as DC failed to defend 27 runs in two overs with three wickets left for RR.

The Punjab Kings were more comprehensively beaten in their previous encounter and could manage just 106/8 in their 20 overs after being put in to bat. Deepak Chahar's terrific spell of 4/13 in his four overs and KL Rahul's run-out courtesy of Ravindra Jadeja meant that PBKS had half their team in the hut by the seventh over.

They could never rebuild post that, with new signing Shahrukh Khan showing some composure to get the team past the 100-run mark. CSK romped home comfortably despite a decent bowling effort from Punjab. An improved showing from Riley Meredith and Jhye Richardson were the only positives for PBKS from that match.

Both these teams produced some thrilling contests in their last IPL meetings. Expect something similar when they go head-to-head at the Wankhede on Sunday night.

IPL 2021: DC vs PBKS Match Details

Date: 18th April 2021 (Sunday).

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Weather Forecast

It should be another clear and warm evening in Mumbai with an average temperature of around 32 degrees celsius.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Wankhede changed a lot after the first two games at the venue during IPL 2021. There should be some assistance for the seamers throughout the innings. The pitches have slowed down a bit, and captains should bowl first to assess the conditions accordingly.

Predicted XIs

Delhi Capitals

Avesh Khan(C) has done well as the Indian pacer for the Capitals in IPL 2021. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Anrich Nortje could come back in place of Tom Curran for the Capitals after he tested negative for COVID-19. Hetmyer's absence hurt the Capitals last game, but they're likely to give Lalit Yadav another go, considering that Woakes has done so well.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran/ Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, and Avesh Khan.

Punjab Kings

Shah Rukh Khan's(R) knock was the only positive in a bad game for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2021 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

The Punjab Kings may look to stick with the same team, but their batting order looks a bit too thin. Nicholas Pooran could be dropped for Moises Henriques, while veteran Jalaj Saxena could come in for Murugan Ashwin.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (C/WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran/ Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Jalaj Saxena/ Murugan Ashwin, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, and Arshdeep Singh.

IPL 2021: DC vs PBKS Match Prediction

Both teams have a power-packed batting lineup with some good bowlers to back them up, and this game is likely to go down to the wire. With not much to separate the teams, the Punjab Kings' experience and composure can help them clinch close games, and they should pip the Capitals in a thriller in this game.

Prediction: Punjab Kings to win.

IPL 2021: DC vs PBKS TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP.