IPL 2021, Match 13, DC vs MI: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Delhi Capitals will go up against the Mumbai Indians in match 13 of Vivo IPL 2021 on Tuesday, 20th April, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Both sides come into this game on the back of a win and have won two of the three games they've played so far.

The Capitals tamed the Punjab Kings at Wankhede on Sunday night, with Shikhar Dhawan making light work of the 196-run target. The southpaw played some delightful shots en route to a 49-ball 92. Marcus Stoinis took the side home after his dismissal.

With the ball, DC pulled PBKS back well after they got off to a rollicking start. DC opted to go without Anrich Nortje, with Steve Smith taking up the No.3 role instead of Rahane. It'll be interesting to see what combination they go with for the game against MI.

MI continued their winning run with a masterful bowling display, defending their total of 150/5 against SRH with a perfect understanding of the wicket. Their middle-order batters are yet to adapt fully to the slowness of the Chepauk surface, but Pollard showed his class when he made a 22-ball 35 in the death overs.

Pollard's contribution proved to be the difference, with MI pulling things back even after SRH got off to a great start. Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah delivered the goods for Mumbai once again, with Boult and Chahar finishing with three wickets apiece.

Hardik Pandya, who's had a tough time with the bat so far, contributed two crucial run-outs, dismissing David Warner and Abdul Samad respectively.

Both these teams head into this game in good form and with lots of players who're capable of doing well in these conditions. MI beat DC in all four of their meetings in IPL 2020. Rishabh Pant and Co. will be eager to set the record straight. Expect another exciting encounter at Cheapuk.

IPL 2021: DC vs. MI Match Details

Date: 20th April 2021 (Tuesday).

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Weather Forecast

It should be a warm and humid evening in Chennai, with an average temperature of 29 degrees celsius. There is a slight chance of rain, while dew should play a vital role once more.

Pitch Report

The wicket in Chennai has been pretty sluggish and tough to bat on as the game progresses. Teams should look to make the most of their batting powerplay and use slower deliveries and cutters with the ball. Captains should aim to bat first if they win the toss.

Predicted XIs

Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan played another excellent knock. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

While the Capitals will look to get Anrich Nortje back in their lineup, Chris Woakes' impressive performances could see the former sit out once more. Amit Mishra should come back into the side in place of Lukman Meriwala, considering the spin-friendly conditions. Steve Smith is likely to get another go at No.3.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes/ Anrich Nortje, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, and Avesh Khan.

Mumbai Indians

Pollard's sixes at the end made the difference for MI. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

MI should stick with the same playing XI they fielded against SRH. Adam Milne had a bad game, however, and Nathan Coulter-Nile could feature instead of him.

Mumbai Indians: Quinton De Kock (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile/ Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, and Jasprit Bumrah.

IPL 2021: DC vs. MI Match Prediction

While the Capitals head into this game in good form, their batting lineup lacks depth and they look prone to collapses. It will be tough for them to adapt quickly to the conditions in Chennai and MI should get the two points from this fixture.

Prediction: Mumbai Indians to win.

IPL 2021: DC vs. MI TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP.