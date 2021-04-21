IPL 2021 Match 16 RCB vs RR: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 16th match of Vivo IPL 2021 on Thursday, 22nd April, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

While RCB have had a terrific start to their campaign, winning all three games, RR have won only one of their three games.

RCB's new signings seem to have clicked well, with Glenn Maxwell delivering the goods. Harshal Patel has done extraordinary well at the death and has played an instrumental role in each of his team's wins.

Meanwhile, RCB's over-dependence on Kohli and ABD seems to have reduced this season, as Maxwell has their highest run-scorer so far. Their bowling attack looks very potent as well, with Daniel Sams likely to strengthen the team even more. RCB put on a whopping 204/4 on a dry and sluggish Chennai track and steamrolled KKR by 38 runs.

With three wins on the board, RCB will look to extend their good run at the Wankhede and adapt quickly to the batting-friendly conditions.

Meanwhile, RR were struck another blow after their heavy loss to CSK as Liam Livingstone pulled out of the tournament, citing bubble fatigue. That comes after Ben Stokes sustained a broken finger in the season opener, ruling him out of the season. The Royals are yet to name replacements for the duo and could use this opportunity to strengthen some weak areas in their roster.

RR stumbled to 143-9 while chasing a target of 189 set by CSK, with Jos Buttler the only batsman looking comfortable at the crease. Captain Sanju Samson fell early once more, and he'll look to be more consistent and settle down before playing some aggressive shots.

Their bowling impressed in spurts, with young pacer Chetan Sakariya continuing his promising start to his IPL career. However, RR will need to work on their death bowling, especially against a dangerous RCB batting lineup.

RCB beat RR comfortably in all their meetings last season, so the Royals would look to ensure that a repeat doesn't occur. That means an exciting encounter could ensue on Thursday night at the Wankhede.

IPL 2021: RCB vs RR Match Details

Date: 22nd April 2021 (Thursday).

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Weather Forecast

It should be a warm and cloudy evening in Mumbai, with an average temperature of around 31 degrees Celsius. There is a slight chance of some rain during the game, while dew could play a part in the proceedings.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Wankhede showed signs of wear in the CSK-RR game, with the ball turning a lot as the match went on. While it should remain favourable to the batters, the bowlers should have something in it for them. A score of around 190 runs could be a competitive one.

Predicted XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore

AB De Villiers (left) and Glenn Maxwell (right) make an explosive batting duo. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

RCB could bring Daniel Sams into their playing XI for this game. The all-rounder has recovered from COVID-19 but didn't feature in his team's clash against KKR. Meanwhile, Rajat Patidar could get another opportunity at no. 3 at the expense of Shahbaz Ahmed.

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), Shahbaz Ahmed/ Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (WK), Dan Christian/ Daniel Sams, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Rajasthan Royals

Chetan Sakariya's impressive performances have been one of the few positives for RR in the IPL this season. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Manan Vohra's meagre returns may prompt RR to replace him with young Yashasvi Jaiswal. They could also consider bringing Shreyas Gopal back into the team, especially considering his success against AB De Villiers and Virat Kohli in the past.

Rajasthan Royals:

Manan Vohra/ Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (C/WK), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube/ Shreyas Gopal, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya.

IPL 2021: RCB vs RR Match Prediction

Despite playing at a new venue, RCB are the favourites to win this game. Their batting has far more depth, experience and firepower than that of RR, and considering the form they're in, RCB could relish playing at the Wankhede. Virat Kohli's team will fancy making it four wins out of four.

Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore to win.

IPL 2021: RCB vs RR TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP.