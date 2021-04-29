IPL 2021 Match 26 - PBKS vs RCB: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 26th match of Vivo IPL 2021 on Friday, 30th April, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Both the teams have had very contrasting starts to their respective campaigns. While PBKS have registered two wins in six games and are coming off a comprehensive defeat against KKR. RCB have made a terrific start to their season. Virat Kohli and co are sitting pretty with five wins in six matches, eking out a narrow one-run win over DC in their last outing.

PBKS' batting frailties were exposed in their games against CSK, SRH and KKR, where they collapsed after KL Rahul got dismissed early. They need to bring Dawid Malan into the team to provide some stability to their batting lineup and give them some chance of resuscitating their campaign after a shaky start.

Their bowling hasn't been poor, per se, but they need to get the right overseas personnel, as Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith and Chris Jordan have not delivered with the ball.

Meanwhile, RCB bounced back strongly from their defeat against CSK to beat the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. A 42-ball 75 from AB De Villiers and a decent supporting act from Rajat Patidar helped RCB get to a slightly above-par total of 171-5.

The RCB bowlers kept things relatively tight and picked up wickets at regular intervals. However, a dropped catch of Shimron Hetmyer almost cost them the game, as he struck some fierce blows to drag DC close to the finish line.

However, Mohammed Siraj defended 14 runs in the 20th over to deny DC.

Things seem to be coming together for RCB this season, and they'll look to make it six wins out of seven when they take on PBKS. However, KL Rahul and co. have been pretty unpredictable and boast a decent record against RCB. So a cracker of a contest could ensue on Friday.

IPL 2021: PBKS vs RCB Match Details

Date: 30th April 2021 (Friday).

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Weather Forecast

It should be a hot evening in Ahmedabad with an average temperature of around 38 degrees Celsius. Dew could play a part in the second innings.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Narendra Modi Stadium has been decent for batsmen while offering some assistance to both spinners and pacers. So another balanced game could be expected.

Predicted XIs

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

KL Rahul needs to come good. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

PBKS could opt to bring Dawid Malan into their playing XI for this game. Chris Jordan's cameo with the bat could see him get another game ahead of Jhye Richardson or Riley Meredith.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (C/WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Dawid Malan/ Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson/ Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami,and Arshdeep Singh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Harshal Patel has bowled very well this season. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

RCB could stick with the same playing XI they went in with in their previous game. They'll hope that Yuzvendra Chahal gets back into form, as that seems to be the only concern for them at the moment

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (WK), Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal.

IPL 2021: PBKS vs RCB Match Prediction

While RCB look like the stronger side on paper, their recent record against PBKS isn't very promising. On their day, PBKS are a dangerous side, and if KL Rahul fires, PBKS could punch above their weight and stun Virat Kohli and co on Friday.

Prediction: Punjab Kings (PBKS) to win.

IPL 2021: PBKS vs RCB - TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP.