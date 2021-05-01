IPL 2021 Match 29 - PBKS vs DC: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will lock horns with the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 29 of IPL 2021 on Sunday, 2nd May, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This match is the second fixture of a Sunday doubleheader, with the Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad set to square off in the afternoon game.

Both of these teams are coming off convincing wins and will look to keep the winning momentum going in this game. Powered by a Prithvi Shaw special, DC coasted to a seven-wicket win with 21 balls to spare over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). They bowled tight lines to the KKR batters, who struggled to get going right from the start.

While Kagiso Rabada's struggles continued, the rest of the DC bowlers did well to restrict KKR to 154/6. In reply, Prithvi Shaw went all guns blazing right from the start and scored boundaries off all the legal deliveries in the first over. He carried on in the same vein to score a stunning 41-ball 82.

DC look like a strong team despite the absence of some key players and are set to make the playoffs this season. They'll hope that players like Steve Smith and Kagiso Rabada can find some form soon.

The Punjab Kings, meanwhile, are coming off a comfortable 34-run win over RCB. A brilliant all-round effort from young Harpreet Brar and a well-composed 47-ball 91 from skipper KL Rahul helped them record their third win of the season.

Dawid Malan warmed the bench for Punjab even as Nicholas Pooran got out for a duck yet again. They made three changes ahead of the game, with Harpreet Brar, Riley Meredith, and Prabhsimran Singh coming into the team. The moves worked out in the end, with Meredith bowling with lots of pace using the new ball.

PBKS are yet to find their best combination, but the wins against MI and RCB have shown that they can beat any team if they apply themselves. KL Rahul played the anchor role to perfection yet again, and this approach looks to suit him.

DC comfortably beat PBKS in the reverse fixture earlier this season, and KL Rahul's side will look to exact revenge in this game.

IPL 2021: PBKS vs DC Match Details

Advertisement

Date: 2nd May 2021 (Sunday).

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Weather Forecast

It should remain hot in Ahmedabad on Sunday, with an average temperature of 38 degrees Celsius. There hasn't been as much dew at this venue as Chennai or Mumbai, and it shouldn't play much of a role in the match.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Narendra Modi Stadium has been balanced so far, with good pace, some turn and decent carry in all the surfaces that have been used so far. Expect a slightly tacky wicket that should continue to slow down as the game progresses.

Predicted XIs

Punjab Kings

Can Harpreet Brar deliver once more for Punjab? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

PBKS should consider bringing Dawid Malan into the playing XI, considering Nicholas Pooran's struggles in IPL 2021. They could also make a forced change and bring Jhye Richardson in for Riley Meredith, who was hit in the knee in the game against RCB.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (C/WK), Mayank Agarwal/ Prabhsimran Singh, Chris Gayle, Dawid Malan/ Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson/ Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, and Mohammed Shami.

Advertisement

Delhi Capitals

Can Prithvi Shaw carry over his exceptional form in IPL 2021 into this clash? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

After a convincing win over KKR, DC should stick with the same team. Kagiso Rabada hasn't been at his best, however, and they could opt to rest him and bring Nortje in.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada/ Anrich Nortje, and Avesh Khan.

IPL 2021: PBKS vs DC Match Prediction

While an in-form DC side should head into this game as favorites, the way PBKS play throws things like form out the window. They look like a deadly team whenever KL Rahul fires, and if he has a good game, PBKS could get their fourth win of the IPL 2021 season.

Prediction: Punjab Kings to win.

IPL 2021: PBKS vs DC - TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP.